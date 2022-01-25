Technalink announces new VP of IT Solutions Group, Christian Brock (CISSP, PMP, SPC)

Christian Brock to lead Technalink's IT Solutions Group

Technalink, Inc. announced today that Christian Brock (CISSP, PMP, SPC) has joined the company as Vice President of their IT Solutions Group. Mr. Brock has over 20 years of IT and Cybersecurity product and services solution experience with Federal agencies at VA, DoD, DHS, HHS, DoC, and DoJ. He holds several IT and Cybersecurity certifications including CISSP, PMP, and SAFe Agile Program Consultant (SPC). He has a strong background supporting Federal Cybersecurity and privacy programs to improve compliance requirements, implement data protections, and defend IT systems against new and evolving threats. Prior leadership roles include Director, Cybersecurity Solutions at FTC, Director, Cybersecurity Practice at LTS, Product Line Executive at McAfee, Technical Account Manager at Securify, IT Consulting Manager at Unisys, and Information Assurance Manager at IntelliDyne.

As Vice President of the IT Solutions Group, Mr. Brock will support new business growth at Technalink by crafting IT solutions with innovative approaches, leading edge technologies, and best of breed industry partners to modernize and secure Federal information systems.

"Christian has an incredible track record of conceiving, developing, and delivering IT solutions in both the Federal and Commercial markets, said Alka Dhillon, CEO for Technalink. His strong ability to readily evaluate Federal IT and Cybersecurity needs and build a working solution to it is an asset to our organization and value to our clients. He is a tremendous addition to our leadership team."

"My business and technical goals align with the Technalink culture that follows Agile business principles and a growth mindset to create innovative solutions. I'm excited to be leading Technalink's IT Solutions Group, bringing my experience in building IT and Cybersecurity solutions to support new growth opportunities in the Federal market," said Christian.

More about TechnaLink, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in McLean, VA., TechnaLink, is a Small Woman-Owned IT Services and Management Consulting Firm who aligns leading edge technologies with innovation to provide future focused and human centered solutions that elevate our client's missions. Our portfolio of enterprise technology solutions includes all aspects of the digital modernization lifecycle from design to delivery.

For more information visit here

Linkedin

Twitter

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/technalink_announces_new_vp_of_it_solutions_group_christian_brock_cissp_pmp_spc/prweb18444696.htm