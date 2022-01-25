Global Aerospace Names Rachel Priester as New Head of Claims in the USA

Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, today announced that they have appointed Rachel Priester as Director of Claims – USA, effective February 7, 2022. Rachel will lead the US Claims team in delivering efficient and quality services to Global's clients while guiding tactical and strategic decisions for the company.

Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, today announced that they have appointed Rachel Priester as Director of Claims – USA, effective February 7, 2022. Reporting to Jeff Bruno, President and Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Aerospace, Inc., Rachel will lead the US Claims team in delivering efficient and quality services to Global's clients while guiding tactical and strategic decisions for the company.

"We are extremely excited that Rachel has agreed to lead our claims team in the USA," said Bruno. "Our customers will benefit from her extensive legal and claim background which includes broad experience in insurance coverage and litigation in commercial, specialty and personal lines."

Rachel brings over 12 years' experience in the insurance industry to her role and joins Global Aerospace from CNA Insurance where she is currently a Managing Claim Counsel. She previously held the role of Managing Assistant General Counsel for The Hartford where she held various roles within the Law Department since 2010.

Throughout her career, Rachel has been an active participant in strategic corporate initiatives and has been recognized for both her individual and department contributions. Rachel is a graduate of Harvard University and a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.

Rachel adds, "I am very excited to be joining the team and look forward to working together to build on Global's innovative successes and best-in-class claims services."

About Global Aerospace

Global Aerospace is a leading provider of aerospace insurance with a worldwide portfolio of clients who are engaged in every aspect of the aviation and space industries. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and throughout the United States. Across the world, we employ over 300 people. With experience dating back to the 1920s, the company's underwriting is backed by a pool of high-quality insurance companies representing some of the most respected names in the business. For additional information about Global Aerospace, please visit http://www.global-aero.com. To learn more about the company's SM4 safety program, please visit sm4.global-aero.com.

