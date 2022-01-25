MCG's Cheyenne Santiago to Speak at 35th Annual AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference

MCG Managing Editor will present on clinical governance and best practices for consistency of care

MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled evidence-based guidance, announces that Managing Editor, Cheyenne Santiago, MSN, RN, will present at the 35th Annual American Hospital Association (AHA) Rural Health Care Leadership Conference on February 6-9, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. This conference brings together top practitioners and thinkers to share strategies and resources for accelerating the shift to a more integrated and sustainable rural health system. Conference sessions cover operational, financial, and environmental challenges that impact rural hospitals and their communities and present innovative approaches to transforming health care delivery models and business practices.

Ms. Santiago will present the session, "Clinical Governance: Best Practices for Creating Consistency of Care and Reimbursement," on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. As rural hospitals experience significant impacts from unexplained variations in care and inefficient use of resources, clinical governance is a vital component to help drive high-quality care delivery. Ms. Santiago's session will share practical guidance on strategies that support effective governance and quality improvement of healthcare outcomes.

"I am humbled and thrilled to be asked to speak alongside so many other healthcare leaders at this year's conference," said Santiago. "As an Alabama native, I recognize the unique opportunities and challenges in providing quality care in the rural setting. My hope is that everyone who attends will take away with them at least one actionable recommendation to improve the health of their community."

Ms. Santiago oversees MCG's research, guideline writing, and content development related to Medicare national and local clinical policy. Before joining MCG in 2018, she was the Clinical Lead at WPS Government Health Administrators, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), where she led clinical operations, and prior to that, she developed and implemented national provider training programs and managed medical review operations for multiple Medicare jurisdictions. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Ms. Santiago received her master's degree in nursing from the Capstone College of Nursing and is a registered nurse (RN).

For those interested in attending the AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://ruralconference.aha.org/.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move people toward health. MCG's transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers, and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mcgs_cheyenne_santiago_to_speak_at_35th_annual_aha_rural_health_care_leadership_conference/prweb18439712.htm