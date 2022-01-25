IMSCAD and Panzura Make Hybrid Working Easier With Desktops in the Cloud for 3D and CAD Applications

Partnership Extends Preeminent IMSCAD Support and Deployment of Intensive Applications for VDI With the No. 1 Solution for File Sharing and Collaboration in the AEC Industry

Panzura and IMSCAD have announced a partnership to accelerate deployment of graphical applications for VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) in the cloud including intensive CAD and 3D applications. The partnership combines IMSCAD's world-class support and delivery expertise for deploying graphical desktops and workflows in the cloud with the hybrid-work enabling capabilities of the Panzura CloudFS global file system. With hundreds of these solutions deployed across the U.K., U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and around the world, IMSCAD and Panzura are uniquely able to eliminate the IT hassles and costs associated with high-performance cloud-based VDI solutions and in-house infrastructure.

IMSCAD will now offer the award-winning global file system Panzura CloudFS as a core file collaboration and data resiliency solution for customers. Coming in at just one-third of the total cost of ownership of legacy storage infrastructure, the Panzura solution allows distributed teams to simultaneously and efficiently work on multiple projects, assignments and applications with a superior graphics experience, and with workstation-comparable performance even across the WAN. VDI solutions such as 3D and CAD software, using either Citrix or VMware and Nvidia vGPU and GPUs, will be optimized using the Panzura global file system to move, manage, access and protect data files and workloads in the hybrid multi-cloud.

IMSCAD is the preeminent leader in VDI application deployment, providing end-to-end support and services for users of 3D and CAD applications virtualized on any platform, as well as for IT channel partners. With unrivaled knowledge in the field of desktop and application virtualization, IMSCAD is at the forefront of developing Citrix, VMware and Nvidia versions of software for the AEC, product design, manufacturing, civil infrastructure, and natural resources industries. Panzura CloudFS is the de facto choice in the AEC industry, and is considered the standard for managing, accessing and storing data in these environments.

IMSCAD specialists will guide customers through the entire processes–from consulting, project management, installation, optimization, hosting, user support and troubleshooting, and performance and scalability testing–to ensure virtualized Panzura CloudFS hybrid-working solutions and strategies deliver on productivity and business continuity objectives, while also achieving performance at scale.

"Our customers need flexible solutions that give their workforce exceptional mobility and performance. We have successfully deployed more virtualized CAD solutions than anyone else in the world, and our technology partnership with Panzura will ensure that our customers' remote access virtualization projects–even those running multiple applications, add-ons and plug-ins–will achieve the real and lasting efficiency, productivity and economics of the cloud," said Adam Jull, founder and chief executive officer at IMSCAD.

Panzura CloudFS replaces legacy storage with a single, unified file system that works across any hybrid-cloud or on-premises IT configuration. It solves the specific distributed workforce challenges of engineering, construction, manufacturing and design firms to collaborate using applications like Revit, AutoCAD and Civil 3D by consolidating unstructured data storage, archive, backup, and disaster recovery in the cloud. Given the infrastructure demands for traditional NAS to accommodate files and backups for firms that rely on VDI solutions, switching to Panzura and cloud storage results in savings of up to 70% or more.

"We've brought together the immeasurable expertise of IMSCAD and the technological power of Panzura so AEC and design-intensive firms can overcome the limits of hardware latency and its integration with graphics-demanding 3D and CAD software to dramatically improve productivity and speed up project delivery," said Brian Brogan, global sales channels vice president at Panzura. "Allowing customers to run the applications of their choice, is at the heart of our technology partnership with IMSCAD."

The ongoing shift to hybrid workforce models has also seen a massive uptick in threats to mission-critical applications and data from ransomware and other malware variants. IMSCAD recently launched a disaster recovery solution that offers cost-effective back up and delivers structured redundancy measures to virtual desktops and workstations. The solution uses Microsoft Azure on a "pay-as-you-use-it" basis, so customers pay only for virtual desktops in the event of an incident, and recurring expenditures are limited to infrastructure and storage. File access remains always-on even if a desktop is dormant, ready to burst and scale as required in the event of an outage.

Panzura expands IMSCAD disaster recovery capabilities by extending protection all the way to the data and files. Panzura CloudFS is built on an immutable, undefeated data architecture that withstands any and all attempts to encrypt data with malware. Since files held in the system are immune from damage or alteration, they can be restored in minutes without ever paying ransoms or exposing sensitive information. Coupled with the resiliency of cloud storage itself, the combined durability derived from IMSCAD disaster recovery and Panzura CloudFS, shields VDI applications and data from the cloud to the edge, minimizing disruption and keeping costs low.

About IMSCAD

IMSCAD are a UK-based consulting business, servicing customers around the globe in delivering and supporting Virtual Desktop solutions, both in The Cloud and On-premise. IMSCAD offer a full service wrap for deployment, ongoing support and troubleshooting these complex solutions, with the experience of deploying and supporting hundreds of these solutions all over the world, IMSCAD are ideally placed to make your virtual desktop solution a success. Learn more about IMSCAD services.

About Panzura

Panzura makes hybrid multi-cloud data management seem easy. Panzura's data management platform is a single, unified data engine designed to securely power the most rigorous, large-scale multi-site enterprise data workﬂows across the globe. Intelligent edge technologies enable LAN performance with cloud economics together with simplified data management, advanced analytics, reduced operational complexity, and improved security. Find out more at panzura.com.

# # #

Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are property of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/imscad_and_panzura_make_hybrid_working_easier_with_desktops_in_the_cloud_for_3d_and_cad_applications/prweb18455058.htm