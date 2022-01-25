Apollo Coin is Developing the Ultimate Reflections Wallet for the Binance Smart Chain

Apollo Coin, a hyper deflationary token paying 9% BUSD rewards, is developing a cryptocurrency wallet capable of displaying earned reflections from Binance Smart Chain tokens.

By merging hyper-deflationary tokenomics, attractive rewards structure, and other blockchain innovations with utility-first initiatives, Apollo Coin is reimagining the role of cryptocurrencies in the world.

Cryptocurrencies are routinely scrutinized for their speculative properties and environmental ramifications. This BEP-20 token attempts to challenge those narratives by bringing economical, sustainable, and community-first applications to the forefront.

A Digital Asset with Solid Fundamentals

As a reflection token, Apollo Coin carries a 15% transactional cost for all buy and sell signals. This allows the team to reward its holders with 9% of all network transactions distributed in the form of BUSD disbursements. With industry-leading returns, the project attempts to mitigate some of the trade pressure and the speculation that follows it.

Furthermore, Apollo Coin is designed to become scarcer with time, as 50% of the supply was burned on launch. On top of that, another 2% of all transactions are used for a strategic buyback and burn policy. The buyback and burn function is another powerful incentive against unnecessary and risky day trading.

The remaining 4% of transactional funds are diverted equally towards marketing and developmental initiatives. Crypto is arguably the most rapidly evolving space today, and Apollo Coin is primed to develop with it.

For instance, Apollo Coin already has anti-whale protocols in place to discourage the practice of a handful of wallets acquiring the vast majority of the supply and then manipulating the market with it. The system automatically stops transactions that try to move 0.2% or more of the circulating supply.

As a BEP-20 token living on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), this moon-landing-inspired coin leverages a mixture of proof-of-stake and proof-of-authority models. This combination dramatically lowers the environmental impact by minimizing electricity usage for transactions. As such, sustainability is baked into the very core of Apollo Coin.

Backed by a Transparent Team With a Proven Track Record

Powered by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a track record of business, marketing, and development success, Apollo Coin is an ambitious journey much like the Apollo mission that inspired its creation.

The team firmly believes that decentralized finance is the future of the economy and that cryptocurrencies are here to take over. However, the only hurdle for new projects so far seems to be a lack of transparency and focus on practical utilities.

To that end, the $APX creators are fully committed, a fact proven by the recent self-doxing of lead members, TechRate audit, proof of locked liquidity on PinkSale, and numerous innovative applications under development.

On the Edge of Innovation with Ongoing Developments

One of the biggest challenges many blockchain projects face is the technological learning curve. To ease the transition to peer-to-peer digital money, the second edition of the Apollo Coin Wallet is already in beta testing. This non-custodial wallet supports most Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain tokens, making it possible for users to manage their crypto needs from a single wallet.

The APX team has dubbed the Apollo Coin Wallet the "Ultimate Reflections Wallet." Their wallet will allow users to view their earned BUSD rewards from multiple BEP20 tokens, rather than just APX. In addition, the rewards functionality that will be built into their wallet will essentially remove the need to use rewards dashboards built by other projects.

On top of that, the team is also working on the Apollo Coin Exchange. The DEX project could bring $APX straight to consumers. The APX Exchange will enable a seamless onboarding experience that covers a unified interface by buying, selling, holding, and tracking rewards. The Apollo Coin crew has alluded to having CEX-like features down the road, such as limit buy and sell orders.

Offering practical utility is one of the core aspects of the Apollo Coin philosophy. With a solid background in PlayStation and Nintendo development, the team is working on a VR experience that will give the entire community front-row tickets on a voyage to the moon.

In addition to their VR experience, Apollo Coin plans to take the Metaverse by storm by providing crypto payment processing solutions entirely inside a virtual reality headset. The world's first software will allow consumers to make purchases in the Metaverse and potentially other virtual reality interfaces using accepted cryptocurrencies without ever removing their headset. Their application will be a highly-anticipated feature integrated into virtual reality.

Gaming, VR, and blockchain are destined to intersect, and Apollo Coin is primed to spearhead this transition with ongoing developments.

Blasting Off with a Remarkable Public Launch

Apollo Coin started with an official pre-sale on PinkSale on December 14, 2021. The pre-sale ended as a resounding success within less than a week, with over 285 BNB raised.

Following the phenomenal success of the pre-sale, Apollo Coin went live on December 19, 2021. In just over a month of operations, this community-first token has already made strides by securing 1,600+ holders and distributing $100,000+ BUSD rewards.

Securing CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listings within such a short period further solidified the project's resonation with the crypto community and broader audiences.

To learn more about Apollo Coin and join this exciting mission to the moon, be sure to explore the following resources:

