Heritage Bank upgrades their treasury management services with Corserv

Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment programs, has implemented a credit card program with Heritage Bank, a $1.5B community bank based in greater Cincinnati, to serve their regional business and consumer banking needs.
ATLANTA (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment programs, has implemented a credit card program with Heritage Bank, a $1.5B community bank based in greater Cincinnati, to serve their regional business and consumer banking needs.
Founded by local entrepreneurs in 1990, Heritage Bank's commercial division specializes in banking for small to mid-sized businesses based in greater Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. The bank is also favored by consumers who prefer the personalized service and local decision community banks deliver best. Heritage Bank had previously used an agent bank program but were frustrated by lackluster customer service and limited card options.
"At Heritage Bank we wanted the power to make credit decisions for business customers and to offer consumer customers the options they look for in national cards backed by local service," said Nick Salsgiver, VP, Director of Treasury Management at Heritage Bank. "Corserv's Account Issuer Program is a best-in-class solution, enabling us to provide market leading credit card products, support for ePayables, and self-service features to our local businesses, municipalities, and non-profits without the internal cost, staff and infrastructure that made operating our own card program cost prohibitive."
Corserv provides a turnkey card issuing program to minimize the disruption, cost and resources for their bank clients. With key features like support for virtual cards for business ePayables, automated credit decisioning, sales and servicing portals, transparent and robust reporting, hosting and secure PCI compliant software, Corserv provides full-featured card solutions for community banks to serve their customers.
"We created the Account Issuer Program to enable banks like Heritage to own their credit card financials while providing local service and getting access to their customer data without adding staff," said Anil Goyal, President of Corserv. "Heritage Bank is using our program to meet the customer demand for business and fleet credit cards that enable virtual card vendor payments and while increasing Heritage's non-interest income from interchange. We look forward to working with Heritage to market and service credit card products for their local customers."
About Heritage Bank
Heritage Bank was founded in 1990 by a group of local businesspeople alarmed about the shrinking access to community banks able and eager to respond to regional consumer and business banking needs. Today, Heritage Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in greater Cincinnati and recently announced expansion of commercial operations to the Miami Valley. In an age of ongoing consolidation, Heritage Bank is resolute about remaining an independent bank, rooted in the communities where we operate. Heritage Bank, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit http://www.ourheritage.bank
About Corserv
Corserv provides payment services including a turnkey issuing program for credit cards, P-cards, and virtual cards that enables Banks and Fintechs to deliver competitive, branded payment services to their customers. Corserv's secure hosted programs combine our credit, compliance and marketing expertise with our modern online solution and open APIs – everything clients need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. Our Bank and Fintech clients increase their earnings per share by benefitting from loan interest, interchange, fee income and economies of scale from Corserv's client base. Most importantly, they deepen their customer relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/heritage_bank_upgrades_their_treasury_management_services_with_corserv/prweb18452006.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.