Jeremy Smith Joins AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation as Retail Regional Vice President

Jeremy Smith, with 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry, joins AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation as Retail Regional Vice President, Texas.

Jeremy Smith, having held positions in prominent mortgage associations in State and National levels is a proven leader in building dynamic and productive retail mortgage organizations.

He seeks team members who are problem solvers, leaders in their area of expertise, and have the desire to make a difference. "It means everything to me to be able to put originators in the position to succeed - not just with their clients, but also with their referral partners," expressed Smith.

In 2021, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation funded more than $36 billion in total loan volume, a 49% increase from 2020. "There's no better platform, right now, or in the future, than what AmeriSave has and is building," said Smith.

"We are honored that a leader of Jeremy's caliber has chosen to join the team. Jeremy has proven that he can succeed at the highest levels. I believe his best work is yet to come,'' said Leif Boyd, Chief Production Officer of the Retail Division.

To learn more about AmeriSave, please reach out to Peter Schwartz at pschwartz@amerisave.com / 916-770-0053

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. For more information, visit https://www.amerisave.com/. NMLS ID #1168. Equal Housing Lender. Corporate Office: 3525 Piedmont Rd NE, 8 Piedmont Center - Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30305. Additional licensing information may be found at https://www.amerisave.com/licensing. Licensed in 49 states and DC. Not licensed in NY.

