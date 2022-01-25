Nobility Crest in Ocean Township looks back on an exciting year

Limited new home opportunities remain at the reinvigorated 55+ community in Monmouth County.

Between sunny days poolside, exciting theme nights and seasonal events like Oktoberfest, Nobility Crest homeowners enjoyed an action-packed 2021! Now the reinvigorated 55+ community in Monmouth County looks forward to all the great things 2022 has in store as the countdown begins for its final new home opportunities.

"In 2021, we celebrated the completion and quick sellout of Building 5," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "Nobility Crest also grew as 29 new neighbors joined our community. Don't wait, secure your spot and start enjoying resort-style amenities and the luxuries of owning a new construction home before we are sold out."

Only a few two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plans remain featuring spacious walk-in closets and large, open living spaces. Offerings include a fully furnished and professional decorated Beaumont 1 model priced at $549,990, available for a late March closing. Building 6 also has two Cromwell home designs available, priced from $484,990, and a Beaumont 1 home design priced from $494,990.

"Nobility Crest offers so much for its homeowners to love," said Adinolfi. "With energy-efficient new construction, luxury finishes, open-concept floor plans and resort-like amenities in a convenient, Jersey Shore location, it's easy to understand why Nobility Crest is nearly sold out."

The community offers a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center including a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, and billiard and card rooms. Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents spent the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas and more. A new dog park is also onsite.

Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.

Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. Due to the very limited inventory, the Sales Center is now open Friday through Tuesday from 10am to 5pm by appointment only. To learn more or to schedule a private or in-person appointment, visit NobilityCrest55.com, email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com or call 732-361-4982.

About Renaissance Properties

Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.

About Blue Star Group

With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.

