Argos Risk and Origami Risk Announce Strategic Partnership

Argos Risk's flagship solution, AR Surveillance™, provides Insurance Management teams credit risk insight into key third-party relationships

Argos Risk®, a leading provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence (TPRI) services for managing and monitoring the financial viability and overall business health of third-party relationships, enters a strategic partnership with Origami Risk.

Origami Risk is the industry-leading risk, safety, and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm that streamlines how data is collected, analyzed and shared. Origami provides integrated SaaS solutions designed to help organizations transform their approach to manage critical workflows, leverage analytics, and engage stakeholders. Their platform of products includes Risk Management Information Systems (RMIS), safety, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), claims, analytics, and underwriting tools.

"Partnering with Argos Risk adds one more essential component to our integrated insurance, risk, compliance, and safety solution," said Earne Bentley, President of Risk Solutions at Origami Risk. "We are excited as our offering will expand to include easy to understand third-party credit risk intelligence," added Bentley.

AR Surveillance encapsulates key metrics and assigns risk scores to a company's third-party relationships. It automatically generates and sends alerts about significant changes, including lawsuits, liens, mergers, acquisitions, key executive changes, and other material news and events. AR Surveillance provides key information into a company's operations, incorporating financial viability, current trade payment behavior, business health, industry outlook, and much more.

"The insurance market has accelerated significantly over the past few years and our partnership with Origami Risk offers tremendous opportunities," said Lori Frank, President, and CEO of Argos Risk. "Our team is very excited to work with Origami's dynamic and strategically focused team to help their clients' risk management professionals respond to today's challenge of mitigating risk," added Frank.

About Argos Risk

Argos Risk is a leading provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence solutions. Over the past decade, Argos Risk has fulfilled a need for timely and comprehensive risk mitigation knowledge with third-party risk intelligence. Argos Risk provides innovative and affordable subscription services to help companies manage the risk associated with their third-party relationships in Supply Chain Management, Vendor Management, ACH/RDC origination, and Direct and Indirect Lending. For more information, visit https://www.argosrisk.com or contact Argos Risk at info@argosrisk.com.

About Origami Risk – Risk Solutions

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify risk, insurance, compliance, and safety management. Origami delivers its highly configurable RMIS, GRC, EHS, and healthcare risk management solutions from a secure, scalable platform that includes tools for centralizing data, automating critical workflows, and providing insight into risk and safety initiatives. A singular focus on client success underlies Origami's approach to developing, implementing, and supporting their innovative, award-winning software.

Visit https://www.origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

