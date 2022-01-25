UnityPoint Health Partners with TailorMed to Reduce Cost of Treatment for More Patients

TailorMed's innovative platform and market-leading network to help UnityPoint Health make medications more affordable for patients

TailorMed, a leading financial navigation technology company that helps healthcare organizations and patients remove financial barriers to care, today announced it is partnering with UnityPoint Health, a premier network of hospitals, clinics, and home care services in Iowa, western Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. UnityPoint Health selected TailorMed after performing substantial due diligence on available financial assistance partners in the market. UnityPoint Health will leverage TailorMed's innovative platform, as well as its extensive network of providers, pharmacies, foundations, and life science companies, to help secure vital financial resources for patients at its infusion centers.

A recent study revealed that nearly 13 million American adults per year skip or delay filling needed prescriptions due to costs. UnityPoint Health established its Medication Assistance Program (MAP) to help patients secure financial support for their medication needs. The UnityPoint Health MAP and pharmacy teams will utilize TailorMed's platform to proactively identify patients at risk of financial distress, then match and enroll them in resources such as: co-pay assistance, free and replacement drug programs, community, state and federal resources, assistance from disease-specific foundations, and more.

TailorMed's technology—including its Financial Navigation, Pharmacy, and Financial Insights solutions—will empower UnityPoint Health to address patients' financial needs at the point of care, thereby reducing out-of-pocket responsibility and the likelihood of prescription abandonment.

UnityPoint Health will also benefit from TailorMed's broad reach and market leadership. With its recent acquisition of the financial assistance platform Vivor, TailorMed has created the largest network of provider, pharmacy, and life science companies on the market. In partnership with 900 healthcare facilities, the companies together have provided more than $1 billion in funding assistance for patients, from over 5,000 funding programs covering more than 1,000 specific chronic conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, diabetes, COPD, and cancer.

"We're committed to ensuring that our patients have access to lifesaving medications, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Gary Robb, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at UnityPoint Health. "We're confident that TailorMed's cutting-edge technology and vast network will enable us to amplify our efforts to ease the financial burden of care."

"We're thrilled to be working with UnityPoint Health, a leading healthcare organization that lives up to its mission of providing the best outcome for every patient, every time," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO and co-founder of TailorMed. "With patients and healthcare systems facing unprecedented financial pressure, it's more important than ever to remove barriers to care. We look forward to partnering with UnityPoint Health to help more patients access the cost-saving resources they deserve."

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a healthcare technology company founded to help patients and healthcare organizations remove financial barriers to care by making it easier for patients to afford the cost of treatment. TailorMed's financial navigation platform is used by over 900 healthcare facilities nationwide including leading health systems, pharmacies, and clinics. Learn more at https://tailormed.co/.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 450 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, 7 community mental health centers, 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout its 9 regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

