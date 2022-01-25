CALM STRIPS Pitches their Newport News based business on ABC's "Shark Tank" on Friday, January 28

Tune in Friday January, 28th at 8:00pm EST on ABC to see if they calmly got away or were devoured

Dipping their toes directly into "Shark Tank" on Friday, January 28 is a small business comprised of seven employees from Newport News, VA, sharing their goal to calm the world one person at a time. In June of 2021, Calm Strips received the opportunity every small company dreams of—an invitation to pitch the Sharks on ABC's "Shark Tank." While no spoilers will be given, it is safe to say Michael and Calm Strips!" Administrative Director, Luce, were certainly using their own Calm Strips while in front of some seriously ferocious Sharks!

Calm Strips — the first of their kind textured sensory adhesive — has been working tirelessly through the Covid pandemic to bring a discreet and effective calming tool to the world, and now they have a chance to bring their calm into the fiercest waters.

Long before founding Calm Strips, Michael Malkin was working in a hectic retail store where he found himself anxious and craving something to ground himself among the congestion of retail customers and surrounding chaos. In an effort to calm his anxiety Michael wore a small piece of blue carpenters' tape around his finger. As Michael says, "I looked silly and at the end of the day I had a sticky finger."

Since April of 2020, Michael — along with the support from a handful of amazing and caring people — has sent Calm Strips to over 125,000 people and into more than 3,000 schools all directly from calmstrips.com! All the while, Calm Strips has continually worked to normalize the need for tactile stimulation and destigmatize mental health. Follow Calm Strips on social @Calmstrips and check out the website at http://www.calmstrips.com.

Tune in Friday January, 28th at 8:00pm EST on ABC to see if they calmly got away or were devoured.

Calm Strips

Media Contact: Luce Fuller

757-749-6859

Luce@calmstrips.net

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/calm_strips_pitches_their_newport_news_based_business_on_abcs_shark_tank_on_friday_january_28/prweb18452857.htm