HYEST Products launches HYEST Vitamins as flagship molecular hydrogen products

HYEST Products has launched its one-of-a-kind vitamin line utilizing a proprietary molecular hydrogen blend as its base component. Visit http://www.hyestvitamins.com for product and ordering information.

This week marks the launch of HYEST Vitamins line of molecular hydrogen-based supplements. Molecular hydrogen, or H2, has been receiving increased attention as a preventive and therapeutic due to hydrogen's natural antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic effects.

Traditionally introduced into the body through inhalation or hydrogen infused water, HYEST has developed a product that is consumed orally by small capsule, generating a consistent and dependable dose of hydrogen when ingested. Three formulations have been set for initial product release which includes formulations for Energy & Focus, Immunity and Relief.

"Hydrogen is the most prevalent molecule in the universe and makes up more than sixty percent of the atoms in the human body," says Shawn Holland, Managing Partner of HYEST Products. "Most people are unaware of the mountains of data that exist on the therapeutic benefits of molecular hydrogen for a host of medical conditions. Molecular hydrogen has shown great promise via multiple scientific studies to be a potent anti-oxidant, provide unmatched cellular penetration to maximize cellular health (which can help the body fight off viruses and bacteria), reduce inflammation, and increase alertness and focus."

"One of our primary goals with launching our brand is to provide science-backed products to an industry that is lacking in true innovation," Mr. Holland continues. "We believe that this is a new vitamin and supplement product class that will move the needle for the industry and for the consumer, and serve as a foundational building block for every vitamin and supplement regimen. HYEST is focused on delivering the highest quality hydrogen-based products that meet the unique needs of each individual to achieve maximum results. We are so excited about these initial formulations, and helping people reach their goals as it relates to overall health and wellness through the use of molecular hydrogen."

Initially, HYEST Vitamins will be available via their own website and Amazon, with a quick move to traditional retail. They are currently in discussions for US as well as international distribution with several possible partners. You can find more information on HYEST products, hydrogen, and hydrogen scientific studies at http://www.hyestvitamins.com.

ABOUT HYEST - HYEST Products, LLC is a hydrogen-focused product, supplement and cosmetic manufacturer based in the United States. Our patented technology was created by PhDs who are experts in hydrogen technologies with multiple active patents. Our products are carefully designed to maximize therapeutic outcomes for our customers, family and friends. We work with and consult with some of the brightest scientific minds in the world and formulate each product to meet the unique needs of each individual seeking to achieve maximum results. HYEST Vitamins are manufactured in the USA, tested to the highest industry standards and made with the highest quality ingredients available. Each product meets vegan requirements and is gluten free.

