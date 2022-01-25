CoinZoom Launches New App Providing Complete Crypto Investing and Online Banking Experience

New app developed for the average consumer who is interested in investing in crypto

CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, announced today the launch of a new iOS app geared towards the average consumer who is interested in investing in crypto.

The new simplified app will be offered in addition to the current CoinZoom Pro app and provides customers with a one-of-a-kind complete banking and crypto experience. Key features include:



Free Bank account, complete with personal account and routing numbers. Zero monthly fees.

Free digital wallet to safely and securely store crypto.

Free Virtual CoinZoom Visa card for all online purchases. The virtual CoinZoom Visa card is instantly activated after a first deposit. Plus, users can earn up to 5% in crypto on all purchases.

Easily buy and sell Bitcoin and 40 other top cryptocurrencies.

CoinZoom Earn, which allows users to earn up to 10% APY on crypto holdings by simply tapping the amount of crypto they want to put into the Earn Wallet, and they immediately begin earning interest. Withdraw at any time with no penalties.

ZoomMe, which allows users to Instantly send USD and crypto to anywhere in the world for free.

A convenient "Refer a Friend" program. Users Simply select from their pre-populated contacts list in the app to refer friends to CoinZoom and earn $10 in crypto.

"We're excited to provide a straight-forward user experience to the consumer who's interested in getting into crypto investing for the first time," said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. "Our pro app is geared more towards the seasoned crypto trader, whereas our new app makes the crypto experience easy to navigate for first-timers."

The Pro app will remain available to the seasoned trader who is interested in the full scope of data around their crypto trading. The new app is currently only available on iOS. The Android version is coming soon.

"We believe that we've developed a superb online banking and crypto investing experience with this new app and are eager to bring the complete crypto experience to the masses," added Crosland.

About CoinZoom

CoinZoom, with customers in 194 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.

