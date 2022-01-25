Ricardo Beverly Hills Announces New Rodeo Drive 2.0 Direct to Consumer Collection

Ricardo Launches Their First Ever Collection of Soft-Sided Bags for the Next Generation of Modern Travelers

Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader, announced today the launch of their new Rodeo Drive 2.0 lifestyle collection of soft-sided bags. Luxury meets versatility with this new lifestyle-focused group. In modern silhouettes such as the backpack and carry-on duffle, these contemporary styles address the way digital nomads are exploring their world now.

Timm Fenton, Vice President of Design and Development at Ricardo says, "Our consumers have told us that their needs are shifting. They demand from us the latest in innovative solutions that are attractive and extremely functional for their digital lifestyle."

These new styles are designed to address the needs of today's consumers. For instance, the roomy tote is crafted from durable, water-resistant microfiber and has an easy access zippered front pocket. The backpack features a zippered mesh pocket, adjustable, and sport-mesh ventilated padded straps.

Interior details on all of the styles include padded laptop and tablet interior pockets, a zippered stash pocket and the mini LED flashlight on key leash with replaceable battery. The soft-sided weekend bag is crafted from Nanotex® water-resistant finish fabric and features modern, chrome-plated finish hardware.

Fenton, says, "Inspired by automotive design details, the Rodeo Drive collection represents a modernized evolution of a Ricardo Beverly Hills classic. All of the styles in the collection integrate custom design detailing with luxurious materials throughout."

The 5-piece collection is available in black with crimson red and tan interior finishes. Prices range from $99 for the shoulder tote to $139 for the 20-inch carry-on duffle. They are available exclusively at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com.

About Ricardo Beverly Hills:

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to delivering the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit us at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media.

