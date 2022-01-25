Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course for Optimizing the Conscience to Solve Personal and Professional Challenges Begins Saturday, February 19, 2022

Yoga Scientist and award-winning author Leonard Perlmutter will teach a new six-session Foundation Course for Optimizing the Conscience February 19 through March 26, 2022 from 1:30 to 3:30pm ET on Zoom. This one-of-a-kind program is open to the general public, and has been certified by the American Medical Association to provide attending medical physicians 18 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credit hours.

Taught continuously since 1996, this unique and time-tested course of study teaches individuals how to relieve stress and burnout, enhance creativity, strengthen the body's immune system, and experience increased security and self-confidence, while establishing a rewarding work-life balance. Perlmutter's Foundation Course curriculum is both comprehensive and entertaining. The six-week syllabus incorporates Holistic Mind/Body Medicine principles, an AMI Meditation procedure, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle physical exercises, breath as medicine, an understanding of Ayurvedic medicine, the practical power of prayer, and supportive elements of Yoga Science, Philosophy, and Psychology. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.

Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of the Conscience, mantra meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates.

According to recent course graduate, Internist and Pediatrician, Kristin Kaelber, MD, PhD, FAAP, FACP, "The AMI Foundation Course literally changed the direction of my career as a physician. Practicing the tools that I learned in the course has transformed my work as a physician and helped me eliminate the burnout I was experiencing. I am practicing as a lifestyle medicine physician and am much happier in my work. The tools are practical and help me to serve my patients better. Physicians! I urge you to prescribe this course to yourself so that you too can rid yourselves of burnout and frustration and create a happier, healthier life and career."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind-body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes "Transformation", a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as holistic mind-body medicine. Call 518.674.8714 a mail or email subscription.

