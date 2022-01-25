New line of outdoor flat top griddles from Nexgrill cross the finish line

Leading outdoor lifestyle brand introduces Daytona Gas Griddles in three- and four-burner models

Nexgrill, a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products, introduces Daytona™ – a new line of outdoor flat top gas griddles available in three- and four-burner models at 30 and 36 inches wide respectively. Daytona's sleek lines, versatile flat top cooking surface and ample power opens up a new backyard cooking experience and menu options.

"Over the past couple of years, flat top grills have surged in popularity based on their versatility and convenience," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "With Daytona, you now have your favorite brunch spot, burger joint and teppanyaki restaurant sitting right in your backyard."

DAYTONA GAS GRIDDLE KEY FEATURES:



The exclusive Fast VacTM Grease Management System allows for quick, easy grease removal through strategically located grease ports and front access great trays.

Up to 60,000 Btu of cooking power and 756 square inches of cooking surface, ignited by an electronic ignition system.

It comes equipped with a Heavy-Duty Lid that protects the cooking surface while not in use.

On each side of the griddle, oversized Convenient Side Shelves offer additional prep space, tool hooks and a removable tool caddy.

Below the griddle, find a full storage shelf and a useful paper towel holder.

For more information about the new Daytona line of flat-top griddles, please visit nexgrill.com/collections/flat-top-griddles.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

