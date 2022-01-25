Reell Names Carla Coppess to Customer Service Manager Position

New role recognizes strong leadership performance and ongoing commitment to Reell's values and mission

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Carla Coppess has assumed the role of Customer Service Manager. This role recognizes Carla's strong performance in directing Reell's Customer Service Team, which she has led since 2020. During that time, she has been instrumental in improvements to Reell's processes that have led to significant increases in customer satisfaction.

VP of Sales and Customer Service, Jack Field announced the promotion. "During these challenging times, Carla's customer driven focus and positive attitude have greatly benefited our Customer Service organization. She is a proven servant leader and a strong advocate for Reell. She always puts her team of Coworkers before herself. Congratulations to Carla on a well-earned promotion."

Carla holds an Associates in Business Administration from Century College and is working toward a degree in Business Management from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Prior to joining Reell, Carla held a Customer Service leadership position with Carlson Store Fixtures. Carla lives with her family in the Twin Cities area and will continue serving Reell customers from Reell's Corporate Headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team provides a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the consumer electronics, automotive, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

