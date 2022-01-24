Greenberg Traurig's Oscar Stephens Appointed President of North American-Chilean Chamber of Commerce

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Oscar Stephens took as president of the North American-Chilean Chamber of Commerce in January.
A native of Chile, Stephens has served as a board member of the chamber since 2013 and has been an active participant in the chamber's activities to foster trade and commerce between the United States and Chile.
"I am honored to increase my participation in the chamber's activities as president and lend my organization and team management skills to advance the interests of the NACCC," Stephens said. "The chamber's mission is to promote commercial, industrial, and agricultural interests between the two countries through increasing trade. We can assist existing and new businesses expand their operations beyond their home borders."
Stephens, a member of the firm's Latin America Practice based Greenberg Traurig's New York office, focuses his practice on financing and capital markets transactions with a cross-border component, particularly in Latin America. He has broad experience representing clients in diverse industries such as renewable energy, infrastructure, technology and financial services.
He studied law at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and holds an LL.M. degree from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He is admitted to the bar in New York and Chile.
