Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sierra Pacific Industries, Alleging Wage and Hour Violations

The class action lawsuit alleges Sierra Pacific Industries failed to provide employees with required meal and rest periods, which allegedly resulted in inaccurate wages.

The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Sierra Pacific Industries violated the California Labor Code. The Sierra Pacific Industries class action lawsuit, Case No. S-CV-0047802, is currently pending in the Placer County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The complaint alleges Sierra Pacific Industries failed to compensate employees for all the time they were under Defendant's control. Employees were from time to time allegedly required to work longer than four hours without being provided their ten minute rest periods. Additionally, employees were allegedly required to work for more than five hours without receiving an off-duty meal break.

Cal. Lab. Code § 226 states that employers shall provide employees with accurate itemized wage statements showing, among other things "gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period..." The lawsuit alleges that Defendant allegedly violated this California Labor Code by allegedly failing to provide accurate itemized wage statements.

