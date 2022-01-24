Mercy College's Division of Workforce Development and Community Impact Launches CERTIFi by Mercy College

Mercy College's Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact today announced the launch of CERTIFi. This new offering reflects the Division's commitment to providing course credentials that will allow professionals both in and out of the workforce, to acquire career skills that will allow them to grow their current careers or obtain skills in new or emerging fields.

Mercy College's Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact today announced the launch of CERTIFi. This new offering reflects the Division's commitment to providing course credentials that will allow professionals both in and out of the workforce, to acquire career skills that will allow them to grow their current careers or obtain skills in new or emerging fields.

CERTIFi was designed to further careers, advance skills and help individuals gain knowledge vital in today's evolving workforce," said Brian Amkraut, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager Workforce Development and Community Impact at Mercy College. "I am looking forward to working with partners in both the public and private sectors to develop new certificate programs."

CERTIFi will begin offering courses in January 2022 and will focus on certificates for those seeking preparation in specific workforce needs. The first offerings will be in the critical fields of software coding and education for the emerging cannabis industry. The Division remains committed to helping professionals grow their careers and enter emerging industries with the essential skills and knowledge to position themselves more competitively in the job market.

"Many jobs are sitting open because employees and potential candidates lack the skills to fill them," said Amkraut. "Mercy is prepared to fill that gap by connecting with the workforce needs across the country. Moreover, research over the past year has shown that most workers who have been displaced by the pandemic are looking for shorter-term skills preparation rather than degrees. Mercy is prepared to help them by providing certificate programs that can quickly arm job seekers with in-demand skills and credentials they need now."

To learn more about Mercy College's Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact and CERTIFi offerings please visit: http://www.mercy.edu.

About Mercy College

Founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy College is an independent, coeducational college that offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region. The College offers campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Bronx and Manhattan as well as online offerings.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mercy_colleges_division_of_workforce_development_and_community_impact_launches_certifi_by_mercy_college/prweb18455735.htm