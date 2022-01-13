March 12 Virtual Teacher Fair for Louisiana Charter Schools

Certified teachers, degreed professionals working on certification, and instructional support professionals seeking employment in a Louisiana charter school are invited to attend the 16th annual free Virtual Charter School Teacher Fair presented by the Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools (GNOCCS) on Saturday, March 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event will be held virtually for the second year, announced GNOCCS Director Ken Ducote. Interested teachers are encouraged to pre-register online now at http://www.gnocollaborative.com to participate and receive information and details about the fair.

"Last year, over 90 schools participated in our Teacher Fair," said Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools (GNOCCS) President Michelle Douglas. "Full and part-time positions are available for certified teachers and those who will be certified by Summer 2022."

The GNOCCS Teacher Fair has traditionally been the largest, single-day charter school employment fair in Louisiana, according to GNOCCS Director Ducote. Charter schools from across Louisiana are invited to participate and register now at http://www.gnocollaborative.com

Interested candidates can post resumes now for Louisiana charter school leaders to review on the GNOCCS website prior to the event. GNOCCS operates the first centralized website in Louisiana to facilitate the recruitment of quality teachers for charter schools. The main features of this effort are an on-going system of website-posting of applicant resumes and charter school available positions.

"Principals and administrators will share information about the benefits of working at their charter schools," said Dr. Ducote. "Teachers and aspiring teachers should post their resumes, teaching certificates, references and any other relevant information for immediate consideration. Degreed professionals interested in obtaining teacher certification may also obtain information on alternative certification programs from our university partners."

The fair is sponsored by the Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools (GNOCCS) with support from the School Leadership Center (SLC) of Greater New Orleans, the Pro Bono Publico Foundation and New Schools for New Orleans.

Regularly updated charter school vacancy listings are available online at http://www.gnocollaborative.com.

All degreed school professionals are invited to attend including teachers, nurses, counselors, coaches, administrators, etc. For additional information about registration as a teacher or a school, email hharper@h2nola.net or call (504) 897-6110.

Schools and candidates should register now at http://www.gnocollaborative.com to receive updates on the virtual event.

