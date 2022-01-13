Jencap Creates Strategic New Role For Their Programs Division

Jencap Program Administrators (JPA), a division of Jencap Group LLC (Jencap), is pleased to announce the newly created executive role of Chief Revenue Officer. Mike Schofield, formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of MiniCo Insurance Agency (MiniCo), a JPA company, will assume this new role effective immediately.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
"Jencap and the insurance industry continue to reformulate sales models and embrace a shift to digitally transformed and customer-focused marketing. This ongoing shift created the need for this new role of Chief Revenue Officer to combine strategies, processes and technologies that maximize Jencap's revenue opportunities. I have worked with Mike for many years and can't think of anyone better suited to transform our existing sales model and take our programs division to the next level," said John LaCava, President and Chief Executive Officer of JPA.
Schofield has over 35 years of executive-level insurance experience and proven success managing agency underwriting, sales, marketing, claims and customer care. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will partner with all revenue-generating departments to create meaningful omni-channel interactions with JPA prospects, customers and affiliated producers. Schofield will also partner with and support JPA's program leaders on new program development, carrier acquisition and product expansion activities.
About Jencap
Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 15,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.
