FNTS to Leverage Astadia's FastTrack Migration Factory for Accelerating Mainframe to Cloud Migrations

The two companies ensure seamless mainframe-to-cloud migrations through a complete solution that's scalable, maintainable and fast

FNTS and Astadia, two IT industry leaders with a combined 50-plus years of high-performance mainframe expertise, have partnered to help organizations with legacy technology unlock the agility and savings that mainframe migration to the cloud has to offer.

Costs for businesses operating mainframe hardware have steadily increased over time. Mainframe operations and maintenance expenses are the fastest growing IT expenses for businesses, and there is a growing talent workforce and skills gap challenging organizations to support these antiquated but mission-critical systems.

"These challenges create extreme business risk, especially for enterprises running core, decades-old legacy applications," said Kim Whittaker, President of FNTS. "Migrating applications to contemporary cloud platforms provides the ability for businesses to innovate, reduce operating costs and extend the life of their investment."

While mainframe migration is a large and complex undertaking, Astadia and FNTS ensure a seamless transformation process through Astadia's FastTrack Migration Factory, a complete, holistic, best-of-breed solution that's scalable, maintainable and fast.

Rehosting Through Mainframe-as-a-Service:

FNTS migrates and rehosts existing mainframe applications through its Mainframe-as-a-Service solution, ensuring they are managed and fully available. FNTS acts as a bridge between an organization's current state and future state in the cloud, reducing its operating expenses and remediating staffing risk during migration to the cloud.

Refactoring and Replatforming Applications to the Cloud:

Astadia provides automated refactoring and replatforming projects with 100% automated code transformation and data conversion, ensuring business continuity, and when combined with automated testing, dramatically reduces risk, effort and project duration. With comprehensive and fully automated technology and a proven methodology, Astadia enables clients to successfully migrate their mainframe applications to any public cloud, private FNTS cloud or container solutions and scale with a fully integrated, automated workflow. Organizations can choose to keep certain applications in a mainframe environment, which would continue to be hosted by FNTS in the Mainframe-as-a-Service model.

"Converting applications to newer code and migrating them to the cloud provides room for improvement over time," said Scott G. Silk, Astadia's Chairman and CEO. "This allows organizations to stay competitive in the marketplace by leveraging the latest technology innovations and software development approaches, including Agile, DevOps, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things and more."

Short-term investments through mainframe modernization are proven to have long-term cost savings for organizations. The Mainframe-as-a-Service rehosting model saves organizations 15 to 20% on average, while refactoring and replatforming to the cloud can result in cost savings of 70 to 80%.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe to cloud software, consulting and systems integration boutique, specialized in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. Earlier this year, the company announced the availability of the Astadia FastTrack Migration Factory, a powerful software platform that industrializes the refactoring of legacy workloads, simplifies the migration of databases, and enables an automated approach to testing the end-to-end migration process.

With more than 30 years of experience, over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for their deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations and testing in unprecedented timeframes and at scale. Learn more on http://www.astadia.com.

About FNTS

As a nationally recognized trusted advisor in managed IT services for the past 25 years, FNTS has a proven history supporting mainframe environments, along with a wide range of operating systems including: Windows, Linux, AIX and IBM i. FNTS also has a passion for all things multi-cloud and provides flexible cloud solutions, with a continued focus on orchestrating agility, transparency and IT optimization for our customers, all while keeping cost containment top-of-mind. With an elevated security posture consisting of layered security solutions, FNTS specializes in partnering with customers in highly regulated and compliance-driven industries.

FNTS operates one of the most secure, technically advanced data centers in the United States, where the full scope of its operations is based. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, FNTS is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have $23 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. For more information, visit http://www.fnts.com.

