In-Charge Energy Launches "INVEST in America" E-Fleet Task Force

In-Charge Energy, the fleet electrification services leader, has launched its Invest in America E-Fleet Task Force, a new business unit specifically designed to find grants and incentives stemming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. A division of the Public Affairs department at In-Charge Energy, this task force is among the first for the fleet electrification industry and better positions In-Charge to secure millions in funding opportunities for its many fleet customers transitioning to electric vehicles.

"We're thrilled to kick off 2022 with the launch of this new task force," said Cameron Funk, CEO of In-Charge Energy. "This team brings an incredible amount of experience and insider knowledge at an exciting time of growth for the fleet electrification industry. One of the biggest challenges to developing electric infrastructure is the cost and we believe our new service will be one of the best solutions to accelerating the adoption of electric fleets."

With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, the funding opportunities for fleet electrification will be massive in the coming years. The law includes $500 billion for new projects and spending in multiple transportation and mobility sectors, including: a national EV charging network, school bus electrification, public transit electrification, emissions reduction at airports and ports, power grid upgrades and more.

In 2021, In-Charge Energy secured more than $10 million in grant funding for its customers – before the passage of President Biden's infrastructure legislation. This funding initiated dozens of important projects, from the largest fleet of electric buses for a California school district to the first order of electric semis and chargers for a long-haul trucking company.

"Our team is already well-versed in the nuances of government incentives and their successes over the past year prove that," said Terry O'Day, COO of In-Charge Energy. "Our Invest in America E-Fleet Task Force allows us to move quickly on what will certainly be a huge influx of funding opportunities over the next few years."

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O'Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.

