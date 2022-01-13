Cristina Martinez Joins Gilbane Building Company as Business Development Manager in New Jersey

Martinez brings over 25 years of strategy-driven construction industry experience to Gilbane's strategic growth plans in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Cristina Martinez has joined the company as Business Development Manager in the Newark office, focused on strategic growth in New Jersey. In this position, Ms. Martinez will serve as a partner, advocate, and strategist to Gilbane's regional New Jersey clients, delivering Gilbane's high level of client satisfaction.
"We could not be more excited to welcome Cristina to the Gilbane team here in New Jersey," said Chris Cornick, Director of Business Development, Gilbane Building Company. "I have known Cristina for nearly a decade and have always had tremendous respect for her as a peer, but even more so as an individual with a true passion for the success of our industry and the people within it. Cristina is the absolute embodiment of the Gilbane core values and will be a seamless fit for us both technically and culturally as we look to continue to expand our presence in the State."
Cristina launched her career in structural engineering, working on analysis and design of complex high-rise structures, commercial projects, as well as renovations of existing historical buildings. Among the projects she participated in are Times Square Tower, Somerset Corporate Center, and the redevelopment of the retail concourse at Rockefeller Center. Several years into her career, she transitioned into a marketing and business development role, leveraging her engineering expertise to better support clients' needs and build successful industry relationships across all market sectors.
Cristina is deeply connected in the local architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) industry, serving as President of the Board of Directors of the ACE Mentor Program of New Jersey and serving on the boards of Leadership Newark and Stevens Institute of Technology Alumni Association. She is an active member of Professional Women In Construction, the Association of Medical Facility Professionals and Women Builders Council. Cristina was also named to Engineering News-Record's Top 20 under 40 list, which recognizes young professionals who have made significant contributions to the AEC community.
Cristina earned a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Engineering, both from Stevens Institute of Technology, with structural engineering concentrations.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services—from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services—for clients across various markets. With an office in Newark, Gilbane has been delivering construction services in New Jersey since 1966 for clients across various market sectors including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, and life science and technology. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cristina_martinez_joins_gilbane_building_company_as_business_development_manager_in_new_jersey/prweb18436515.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.