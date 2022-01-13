Cristina Martinez Joins Gilbane Building Company as Business Development Manager in New Jersey

Martinez brings over 25 years of strategy-driven construction industry experience to Gilbane's strategic growth plans in New Jersey

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Cristina Martinez has joined the company as Business Development Manager in the Newark office, focused on strategic growth in New Jersey. In this position, Ms. Martinez will serve as a partner, advocate, and strategist to Gilbane's regional New Jersey clients, delivering Gilbane's high level of client satisfaction.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Cristina to the Gilbane team here in New Jersey," said Chris Cornick, Director of Business Development, Gilbane Building Company. "I have known Cristina for nearly a decade and have always had tremendous respect for her as a peer, but even more so as an individual with a true passion for the success of our industry and the people within it. Cristina is the absolute embodiment of the Gilbane core values and will be a seamless fit for us both technically and culturally as we look to continue to expand our presence in the State."

Cristina launched her career in structural engineering, working on analysis and design of complex high-rise structures, commercial projects, as well as renovations of existing historical buildings. Among the projects she participated in are Times Square Tower, Somerset Corporate Center, and the redevelopment of the retail concourse at Rockefeller Center. Several years into her career, she transitioned into a marketing and business development role, leveraging her engineering expertise to better support clients' needs and build successful industry relationships across all market sectors.

Cristina is deeply connected in the local architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) industry, serving as President of the Board of Directors of the ACE Mentor Program of New Jersey and serving on the boards of Leadership Newark and Stevens Institute of Technology Alumni Association. She is an active member of Professional Women In Construction, the Association of Medical Facility Professionals and Women Builders Council. Cristina was also named to Engineering News-Record's Top 20 under 40 list, which recognizes young professionals who have made significant contributions to the AEC community.

Cristina earned a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Engineering, both from Stevens Institute of Technology, with structural engineering concentrations.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services—from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services—for clients across various markets. With an office in Newark, Gilbane has been delivering construction services in New Jersey since 1966 for clients across various market sectors including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, and life science and technology. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cristina_martinez_joins_gilbane_building_company_as_business_development_manager_in_new_jersey/prweb18436515.htm