Hirschfeld Properties LLC Announces Win of Prestigious OPAL Award

Hirschfeld Properties LLC wins international award for real estate development.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Hirschfeld Properties LLC (Hirschfeld), the national apartment developer and leading owner and manager of multifamily communities, today announced the firm received the Outstanding Property Awards London (OPAL) award for its project at TowsonTown Place Apartment Homes located in Towson, Maryland.
OPAL is an international awards committee that focuses on the best Architectural Design, Interior Design, and Property Development projects worldwide. Their mission is to celebrate and honor outstanding projects that address creativity, innovation, and sustainability. Hirschfeld and TowsonTown Place were selected as a winner in Property Development, Residential, low-rise.
TowsonTown Place is an 828-unit apartment community originally constructed in 1969. A Hirschfeld affiliated joint venture acquired the property in late 2018 and commenced a comprehensive re-construction, re-positioning and re-branding of the property including comprehensive unit renovations and a complete revamp of the amenity suite. The value-add transformation that Hirschfeld implemented at TowsonTown Place includes capital expenditures exceeding $17 million including a sleek new 100,000 gallon pool and resort style deck area, adjoining Beach Bar and extensive outdoor lounging areas with televisions, grilling stations and fire pits. A pet spa, children's play room and yoga studio were also added. Apartments were reimagined with complete kitchen upgrades including new wood cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite countertops with undermount sinks, mosaic tile backsplashes, new fixtures, lighting, and stainless-steel appliances.
"TowsonTown Place had been underperforming as an asset and as a multifamily community for its residents. We had a vision for this property that included top to bottom improvements and world class amenities," said Jeffrey Hirschfeld, Chairman and CEO of Hirschfeld. "Residents are now enjoying the best-in-class community that they deserve."
About Hirschfeld Properties LLC
Hirschfeld Properties (http://www.hirschfeldproperties.com) is a fully diversified real estate developer engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and ownership of multifamily residential communities throughout the United States. During its 55-year history the firm has developed, owned and operated all major property types including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, residential and medical/healthcare. Hirschfeld is headquartered in New York, NY.
