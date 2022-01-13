Honor CEO Seth Sternberg Forecasts the Future of In-Home Care at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

Sternberg illustrated how Honor is uniquely positioned to solve for the caregiver shortage by creating better, more attractive career opportunities

Seth Sternberg, co-founder and CEO of the world's largest home care network and most advanced technology platform Honor, gave a virtual presentation on Wednesday, January 12th at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, providing insight into the company's purpose and global impact.

In his presentation, Sternberg highlighted the opportunities within the $83 billion global private pay, activities of daily living (ADL) market. By delivering on average over 20 hours of care per week per home on recurring schedules, Honor is uniquely positioned to build the platform to connect older adults to the modern care ecosystem.

"The non-medical home care segment is massive but fragmented, with no clear leader focused on innovation and the future of the industry," said Sternberg. "With Honor's team, technology and reach — and our ability to provide consistent, quality care — we can fundamentally change the aging experience for older adults, their families and Care Professionals."

One major step in Honor's path to growth was its acquisition of the world's largest in-home care franchise network, Home Instead, in 2021. Honor is in the process of transitioning the Home Instead franchise network to the Honor technology platform to unlock quality and scale in order to deliver better jobs to Care Professionals and better care to older adults.

ABOUT HONOR

Honor Technology, Inc. is expanding the world's capacity to care. Founded in 2014, Honor is the world's largest home care network with the most advanced technology platform revolutionizing how society cares for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Honor acquired Home Instead in 2021, and the combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers across 13 countries and meet the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and homeinstead.com.

