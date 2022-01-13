Quanergy Recognized for Smart City Innovation in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has selected Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, as winner of the "Smart City Innovation of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards programs.

IoT Breakthrough's "Smart City Innovation of the Year" award recognizes the Quanergy 3D LiDAR Smart City Flow Management Solution, which uses 3D IoT LiDAR sensors & computer vision software to collect real-time traffic data including classification of pedestrians, vehicles types and traffic volume, with high accuracy under any lighting and weather conditions. This "breakthrough' 3D IoT LiDAR sensor solution plays a critical role for smart city's ICT (Information, Communications, Technology) infrastructure and enables smart cities' traffic control planner to provide smarter and data-driven information for both pedestrians and drivers. When integrated with traffic lights via 3rd party applications, Quanergy's 3D LiDAR Smart City Flow Management solution can send the real-time traffic information through an app on smart phone or provide data to drivers through V2X (vehicle to everything) and beacon equipment.

"Better traffic policies and road management are paramount to building safer cities and saving lives, and LiDAR technology is playing a critical role in the development in this area as smart cities grow throughout the world," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "With their ‘breakthrough' 3D visual guiding sensor, Quanergy is transforming the future of smart cities and smart spaces, enabling intelligent traffic flow management systems to provide safety for both passengers and pedestrians as well as smart infrastructure. We extend our hearty congratulations to the entire Quanergy team for taking this well-deserved 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"Smart cities make people's lives better - whether it's alleviating daily inconveniences like finding parking or improving safety by optimizing traffic policies that make the city safer and simpler to navigate," said Dr. Kevin J. Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Quanergy. "Now, advanced 3D insights can be leveraged in real-time to transform IoT operations in smart cities and deliver the next evolution of smart city innovation. We are honored to receive this 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation and success in driving ‘breakthrough' smart city technology forward."

Among the many IoT implementations around the globe, Quanergy's 3D LiDAR, in combination with partner Parifex, is currently being used by the French Ministry of Interior in France for highway speed monitoring and enforcement. Meanwhile, in the city of Busan, South Korea, Quanergy's IoT LiDAR solution is collecting and analyzing traffic data including the walking direction of pedestrians, their traffic volume and number of speeding vehicles in order to better understand traffic patterns, and predict safety hazards.

####

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems' mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people's experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy's smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at quanergy.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/quanergy_recognized_for_smart_city_innovation_in_2022_iot_breakthrough_awards_program/prweb18436333.htm