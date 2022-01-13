Eddie Rodriguez, CEO of The Franchise Tailor, Accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches

Eddie Rodriguez, CEO of The Franchise Tailor, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches. The Franchise Tailor helps executives in career transition thoroughly investigate potential franchise ownership by following a diligent process of understanding your needs, wants and life goals through a series of steps.

Eddie Rodriguez was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Eddie Rodriguez into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Eddie has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Eddie will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Eddie Rodriguez will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Eddie stated, "I am honored to be a part of this prestigious brand and organization. I am looking forward to adding value to and learning from learning from the group. The expertise I will gain with this network will benefit clients of The Franchise Tailor for years to come."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE TAILOR

The Franchise Tailor was founded by Eddie Rodriguez, who has over 30 years of experience as a business owner/operator and franchise industry consultant. Eddie and his team have helped hundreds of executives identify new business ownership opportunities to pursue their dreams. Through an investigative and introspective process of evaluating people's strengths, weaknesses, goals, criteria and desires, The Franchise Tailor helps create a path for success. To learn more about the Franchise Tailor, visit http://www.TheFranchiseTailor.com.

