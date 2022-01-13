Brand-New 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Available at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale

All-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 for sale or lease at in the Phoenix area
AVONDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Electric Vehicles (EVs) have taken the world by storm and the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is leading the charge for the Hyundai brand. An athletic, efficient, eco-friendly and affordable option in the EV market, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is now available at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale in the Phoenix area and is backed by Hyundai Assurance – America's best warranty with a 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Warranty.
A welcome addition to the Hyundai lineup and the Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale inventory, the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an impressive EV option in a growing class. The brand-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available in four grades – SE Standard Range, SE, SEL and Limited – that feature a base Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $39,700 with an available $7,500 Federal Tax Credit. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a family-friendly, all-electric crossover with room for five passengers in a spacious cabin that adds 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a 0.85 cubic foot front trunk for day-to-day errands.
The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available with a trio of powertrains that make it stand apart from its competitors. Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range trim levels feature a smaller 58-kWh battery pack and a single, rear-mounted electric motor to make 168 horsepower with a 220-mile range. The rest of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 lineup is available with single- and dual-motor platforms that rely on a 77.4-kWh battery pack. Rear-wheel drive Hyundai IONIQ 5 models will manufacture 225 horsepower with a 303-mile range. Armed with a pair of electric motors, a 77.4-kWh battery pack and all-wheel drive, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 delivers 320 horsepower and a 256-mile range.
Technology remains a highlight of the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale. Favorite features include an ultra-fast charging system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluelink® Connected Services, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a Vision panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging system and a Vehicle-to-Load on-board charger.
Individuals interested in learning more about the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Hyundai lease and finance incentives available at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale can visit the dealership online at http://www.earnhardthyundai.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership team directly by calling 623-388-5800.
