January Sales Incentives Highlighted by Low 1.9% APR at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale

Hyundai Elantra, Sonata, Santa Fe and Tucson highlight winter finance incentives in Phoenix area

Families in the Scottsdale-Phoenix area may find the opportunity to save on popular Hyundai cars and crossovers at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale in January 2022. Low interest finance rates will highlight the winter sales incentives this month for select 2022 Hyundai vehicles at the dealership with an added $500 Dealer Choice Cash.

To qualify for Hyundai sales incentives at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale, potential customers must be approved by Hyundai Motor Finance. Current January 2022 finance incentives are available at the dealership until Jan. 31 and can be applied to select 2022 Hyundai Elantra, 2022 Hyundai Sonata, 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2022 Hyundai Tucson models that are backed by Hyundai Assurance – America's Best Warranty with a 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Warranty.

Local drivers in the Scottsdale-Phoenix area who are interested in an athletic, affordable and efficient Hyundai sedan can save on select 2022 Hyundai Elantra and 2022 Hyundai Sonata models this winter. The compact Hyundai Elantra starts at $19,850 and is made even more affordable with an available 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 60 months that can be augmented by $500 Dealer Choice Cash. The Hyundai Sonata is a premier competitor in the midsize sedan class with a price tag that starts at $24,350 with 1.9% APR for 60 months and available Bonus Cash.

Versatile Hyundai crossovers like the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2022 Hyundai Tucson are born and bred for family adventures and will not break the bank with 1.9% APR for 60 months on select trim levels with available Bonus Cash. The Hyundai Santa Fe is a compact, five-passenger crossover with an affordable price tag that starts at $27,400. Families interested in a more affordable Hyundai crossover may fall in love with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price that starts at $25,350.

Consumers who are interested in low interest finance rates at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale can learn more online at http://www.northscottsdalehyundai.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can call the dealership team directly at 480-922-5200.

