January Sales Incentives at Downeast Toyota Highlighted by Low Interest Rates

Select Toyota Certified Used Vehicles available with 2.49% APR for 60 months
BREWER, Maine (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Winter is here in Maine. Bangor-area drivers who are interested in a reliable and affordable Toyota car, truck or crossover this winter may find the right financial fit at Downeast Toyota. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV) are an affordable option for drivers who are interested in a high-quality Toyota vehicle and do not want to invest in a brand-new model.
Toyota Certified Used Vehicles provide protection for drivers with warranties, inspections, CARFAX® Vehicle History Reports and more. There are many benefits to choosing a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle and a 160-point inspection by Toyota service technicians ensures that drivers will enjoy a high-quality pre-owned vehicle. A CARFAX® Vehicle History Report will inform potential buyers of any previous accidents. To provide even more protection, certified pre-owned Toyota models come with a 12-month/12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 7-year/100,000-mile Roadside Assistance and a 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.
Financial options are an added benefit for drivers who opt for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles in stock at Downeast Toyota. January sales incentives for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles will be available until January 31 with approval by Toyota Financial Services. Certified pre-owned Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla and Toyota RAV4 models are available with a 2.49% Annual Percentage Rate for 60 months with approval.
Drivers interested in a high-quality used vehicle can learn about available finance rates on Toyota Certified Used Vehicles at Downeast Toyota online at http://www.downeasttoyota.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 207-989-6400 or by visiting the dealership showroom at 652 Wilson St. in Brewer, Maine.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/january_sales_incentives_at_downeast_toyota_highlighted_by_low_interest_rates/prweb18436060.htm
