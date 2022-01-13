Alpen WinSert Secondary Window Insert Recognized as Top 10 Product for 2022 by BuildingGreen

BuildingGreen has recognized Alpen's secondary window insert, WinSert, as a top 10 green building product for 2022, making Alpen one of only a select few companies to receive the prestigious award three times in the twenty-year history of the program.

BuildingGreen, a well-respected leading source of trusted and unbiased information among sustainable building professionals for over 35 years, annually recognizes the most innovative green building products transforming the industry. ALPEN HIGH PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS, INC., a longtime U.S. leader in high efficiency window technology across commercial and residential markets, announced today that the company has once again been recognized by this highly regarded publication for its newly patented secondary window insert, WinSert, earning a spot on the Top 10 Products list for 2022.

The much-anticipated product winners are selected from thousands of innovative options available on the market each year—this year with a focus on products that fundamentally change building systems by conserving energy, water, and resources while reducing carbon emissions and their impacts. The BuildingGreen editors seek out products that significantly improve upon standard "business-as-usual" practices and provide elegant solutions to industry-wide problems. "Alpen's WinSert helps solve one of the building industry's biggest challenges: how do we cost-effectively retrofit aging, poor-performing commercial windows?" said Brent Ehrlich, BuildingGreen's products and materials specialist. "The company's lightweight ThinGlass technology can help create a high-performance window system without significantly altering the building's looks or office workflow."

Buildings are responsible for about 40% of energy waste and greenhouse gases in the United States, and many older buildings are still equipped with single-pane windows. This problem can be improved by replacing existing single-pane windows entirely, but that can be extremely expensive and disruptive. WinSert secondary window inserts provide an ultra-lightweight, custom retrofit solution to turn existing leaky, low-performing windows into air-tight, high-performing windows which improve the building envelope without the cost, time, and disruption required for window replacement.

Recently certified by the Attachments Energy Ratings Council (AERC), WinSert's super-insulating, high-performance patented design performs up to 48% better than competing secondary window options, and many other retrofit solutions simply do not meet the comprehensive needs of the market. "There is a tremendous opportunity to reduce the energy usage of the built environment just by addressing the vast quantity of aging single-pane or otherwise low-performing windows," said Brad Begin, CEO of Alpen High Performance Products. "We've paired our high-performance window expertise with our innovations in thin glass to develop WinSert as a cost-effective retrofit solution that allows building owners to upgrade commercial windows without the massive capital expenditures and business interruptions of window replacement."

This marks Alpen's third time having its innovative products recognized as a top BuildingGreen product. First, in 2007 Alpen's ultra-high performance fiberglass windows, now called the Zenith series, received recognition for being the highest performing windows ever manufactured for broad commercial availability. Again, Alpen received recognition in 2020 for its ThinGlass Triple and ThinGlass Quad pane high-performance windows with an innovative use of thin glass center panes to provide thermally efficient windows with a much lighter profile. Alpen is one of only a select few companies to ever be recognized three times by BuildingGreen in this prestigious award's twenty-year history, further affirming Alpen as an innovation leader for the window, door, and glass industry. "At Alpen, we take great pride in continuously pushing the envelope to bring new and innovative window technologies to market to improve the fenestration industry," said Begin. "It's safe to say that we are extremely honored to have been recognized by such a prestigious and highly regarded organization as BuildingGreen, not once, but three times in the last 15 years."

About ALPEN HIGH PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS INC

Alpen High Performance Products manufactures super-insulating, thermally efficient commercial and residential windows and architectural glass with four decades of industry leadership in high performance windows and glass unit manufacturing. The exceptional thermal performance of Alpen's window and glazing solutions grants the freedom to design with maximum glass across all building types and climate zones. Alpen products provide a powerful combination of blocking summer heat, retaining winter warmth, eliminating harmful ultraviolet rays, reducing noise and maximizing natural daylight while providing exceptional energy savings. As a complementary alternative to Alpen's ultra high-performance commercial window lines, Alpen has coupled thin glass window expertise with continued development of WinSert™, a high-performance secondary window insert, to further advance the commercial secondary window market. Visit Alpen's website to learn more.

