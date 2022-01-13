AssuredPartners Announces Promotion of Andy Engardio to Vertical Leader

National Broker Names New Leader of AP Transportation

AssuredPartners is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Engardio to Vertical Leader of AssuredPartners (AP) Transportation effective January 1, 2022. This role will directly report to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Vertical Strategies, Michael Randall. Andy will focus on leading and expanding the Transportation vertical practice by positioning AP Transportation Producers to be trusted advisors within the transportation insurance industry. In this role, Andy will work closely with Vertical Leaders, Regional Presidents and Transportation Vertical Producers to create new strategies for growth while implementing practices to support client needs.

Andy joined AssuredPartners in 2015 in the Columbus, OH office as part of the Transportation vertical practice, and has spent his entire professional life working in insurance. After graduating from Michigan State University, he spent nearly a decade working on the carrier side, first as a Cargo Claims Adjustor and then as an Underwriter for inland, ocean and commercial accounts before coming to AssuredPartners. For the past six years, he has been a member of the Transportation Vertical Steering Committee where he focused on helping others increase business and revenue within AP Transportation.

"I am thrilled to be the new AP Transportation Vertical Leader. I have worked in the Transportation vertical since starting with AssuredPartners and have found it to be extremely rewarding and educational. This new role will allow me the opportunity to grow the practice while continuing to contribute to the success of individual brokers and the company at large," Andy said about his new role.

"Andy is a natural choice for this opportunity as he has been diligently working and helping others succeed during his time as a member of the Transportation Vertical. His enthusiasm for the industry is evident through his work and the remarkable relationships he has built with our carriers. We are pleased to have him continue his journey with AssuredPartners," said EVP of Vertical Strategies Michael Randall.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/assuredpartners_announces_promotion_of_andy_engardio_to_vertical_leader/prweb18428556.htm