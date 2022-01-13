Olympic Star Rafael Aghayev Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement With Karate Combat

Tokyo Summer Olympics Silver Medalist Will Compete In Karate Combat: Season 4 This Spring
NEW YORK (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Karate Combat, the groundbreaking full-contact karate league taking the sports-entertainment world by storm, today announced the signing of Olympic medalist Rafael Aghayev to a new exclusive long-term agreement.
Aghayev won three consecutive bouts at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan to claim the silver medal in the highly-competitive men's 75 kilogram (165 lbs) division and add yet another honor to his extensive list of achievements.
A legendary competitor on the international karate circuit, Aghayev is a five-time World Champion and eleven-time European Champion. A popular mainstream sportsman in his native Azerbaijan, his exploits have earned him extensive media coverage and numerous awards from government and sporting bodies.
"Rafael Aghayev is one of the greatest karate competitors of all time and we are delighted to sign this new agreement with him as he carries the momentum of his Olympic victories into the Karate Combat Pit and goes after the professional world championship," said Adam S. Kovacs, President, Karate Combat.
"I'm an Olympic silver medalist, five-time world champion and 11-time European champion. I've achieved everything I ever dreamed of and now Karate Combat is a new challenge for me. My goal is to win the Karate Combat World Championship and I'm going to give my best for this huge challenge," said Aghayev.
Aghayev will compete in the upcoming Karate Combat: Season 4, which begins production in the coming months and will broadcast in Spring 2022.
