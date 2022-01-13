GE Appliances Recognized for Smart Appliance Innovation with 4th Consecutive IoT Breakthrough Award

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, today announced that it has been named "Smart Appliance Company of the Year" by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, for the fourth consecutive year in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Since winning the 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for Smart Appliance Company of the Year, GEA has continued to introduce new ‘breakthrough' software, product innovations, services and partnerships for the connected home and smart kitchen. With over 650 smart appliances in its portfolio, GEA is the leading force in smart appliance innovation.

In early 2021, GEA introduced the industry's first-ever over-the-air upgrade to 200,000+ owners by delivering No-Preheat Air-Fry technology to over 60 smart oven models, including previously sold appliances with WiFi capabilities. GEA continues to release updates, such as the GE Profile Turkey Mode, with customizable wallpapers for LCD screens, new alert sounds, scrolling fun facts, and weather reports all designed to enhance and personalize the owner's experience.

GEA also launched the industry's first in-oven CookCam™ in the GE Profile Smart Slide-in Range. Combined with WiFi capabilities, the feature allows owners to live stream the contents of your oven to any smart device and instantly adjust cooking settings via the SmartHQ app.

Additionally, SmartHQ™ Pro is a tangible B2B service/product that includes two powerful SmartHQ platform solutions. It provides a command center to remotely manage appliances across multiple units and simplifies service on-site through precision diagnostics.

Lastly, GEA's Smart Health Check leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to analyze a wide array of product performance characteristics ensuring that consumers and service technicians have the most up to date information on appliances.

"We are humbled to once again receive this recognition for our leadership in the connected appliance space," said Shawn Stover, VP of SmartHome Solutions for GE Appliances. "Our goal is to simplify consumers' lives through innovative solutions that enhance performance and deliver a more convenient experience. GEA will continue to drive the future of IoT smart appliances by offering a cadence of regular upgrades and new partnerships to broaden the value of appliance connectivity for our consumers."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"By 2025 there will be around 41.6 billion of connected IoT devices. Of particular benefit to consumers is smart appliances that offer functionality, convenience, security, as well as savings. One of the primary benefits of these devices is the up to the second information they provide. Leveraging the connected data allows for a holistic approach to ensure that product issues are proactively resolved," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "We couldn't be more pleased than to present GE Appliances with our ‘Smart Appliance Company of the Year' award for the fourth straight year. GEA continues to lead with the most expansive connected product offering that allows consumers to stay on top of their appliances in new ways that are created just for them and their lifestyle."

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place and is committed to leading in the communities where its 14,000 employees live and work. A purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization, GE Appliances believes there is always a better way. Its corporate headquarters is in Louisville, Ky., and it sells products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE® Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Its appliances, which are in half of all U.S. homes., include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems, water heaters, wine & beverage and small appliances. For more information, visit geappliancesco.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ge_appliances_recognized_for_smart_appliance_innovation_with_4th_consecutive_iot_breakthrough_award/prweb18435850.htm