NAIFA Announces its Apex Event to be Held August 16-18, 2022

The all-new sales success summit is designed by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors for financial professionals who serve Main Street Americans.

Apex is NAIFA's new signature event focused on providing innovative sales and marketing ideas to financial services professionals who serve individuals, families, and small businesses across the United States. The new brand reflects the concept of a "race to the top" to target those advisors who seek continuous improvement in increasing production and providing financial security to more Americans. The inaugural Apex event will be August 16-18 at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix.

Apex is a completely redesigned pure-play sales summit and sales incentive meeting rolled into one. Following 2022, the Apex brand will launch into a regional conference model to allow more American advisors access to top speakers with increased flexibility to engage with the event throughout the year. This format will make Apex more accessible and inclusive for busy advisors. Based on NAIFA's national collaborative structure, the association is uniquely positioned to allow success-driven financial professionals to regularly interact with thought leaders without traveling too far from home. Holding regional events, instead of one national event per year, also allows more speakers, members, and sponsors to participate.

"Apex focuses on a race to the top," stated NAIFA President Lawrence Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP, one of the visionaries of the redesigned event. "We intend for this to be the sales summit event for agents and advisors who serve Main Street America. This is not a global event—we are focused on preparing financial advisors to better serve and protect our changing USA. American financial services professionals are the backbone and the heartbeat of the American economy. We intend to not only protect our stake in it, but to elevate the stature of the Main Street advisor working every day for American families and small businesses."

Apex replaces NAIFA's Performance+Purpose annual meeting, which has been linked with a convention-style, election-style event instead of having professional development at its focus. Apex separates NAIFA's past from its present and goes beyond simply rebranding the Performance+Purpose meeting to create a completely new event. Apex's absolute focus on personal performance will appeal to a wider range of professionals to help them reach their highest level of success. It is a game-changer for agents and advisors striving to be the best professionals they can be.

