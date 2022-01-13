Payroc Announces Acquisition of East Commerce Solutions, Inc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, has announced the acquisition of East Commerce Solutions, a leading merchant service provider offering an array of products and services that has a customer centric approach.

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, has announced the acquisition of East Commerce Solutions, a leading merchant service provider offering an array of products and services that has a customer centric approach. With $2 billion dollars in annual processing volume, ECS's client base extends throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Edward Medeiros founded East Commerce Solutions in 1994 and has built the company into one of the top nationally ranked ISO's. Edward stated, "East Commerce Solutions has always been a customer advocate first and foremost. I am excited to increase our product offerings with Payroc's technology stack and international reach, which will provide the opportunity to drive future growth for both companies."

James Oberman, CEO of Payroc stated, "We're extremely excited about the acquisition of East Commerce Solutions. Ed and his team have built a well-established and respected name in the industry and share a mutual vision with Payroc that people do business with people. We look forward to enhancing our offering through our joint broad suite of products and value-added services on a global scale."

East Commerce Solutions was represented by Alex Wayman, Managing Director of Eastabrook Advisors, LLC out of Boston, MA. Visit http://www.estabrookpartners.com to learn more.

About Payroc

Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing more than $40 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 110,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

About East Commerce Solutions, Inc.

East Commerce Solutions, Inc., is a merchant services provider based in East Providence Rhode Island. Founded in 1994, East Commerce Solutions offers a variety of merchant services solutions including credit card processing, hardware for mobile, NFC and EMV capable processing, software and E-Commerce solutions, POS systems, gift card programs, cash advance programs for working capital and payroll services. For additional information, visit East Commerce Solutions at http://www.eastcommercesolutions.com.

