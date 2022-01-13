SavATree Merges with Nels Johnson Tree Experts, Expands Presence in Chicagoland

SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Illinois-based tree care company, Nels Johnson Tree Experts. This merger broadens SavATree's presence in the Midwest market, serving customers throughout Chicagoland and Northern Illinois.
Since 1930, Nels Johnson Tree Experts has been providing the highest level of attention and professionalism to their customers. Owners of Nels Johnson Tree Experts, Erik and John Johnson, along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.
"Ensuring the continuity of our personalized care and attention was important to us. Our commitment to quality is something that we weren't willing to sacrifice, and we knew that merging with SavATree wouldn't compromise our premiere client relationships. We look forward to impressing customers with the same great quality of work and high level of customer service they've always received, just under a new canopy now with superior resources," said Erik Johnson.
"We are excited to partner with the oldest family owned and operated tree and plant health care company in Chicagoland! Joining forces with Nels Johnson Tree Experts further assists us in building a strong base in the Midwest, as this merger marks our fourth location in Illinois. Everyone at SavATree is looking forward to keeping this near century old business thriving," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.
About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties helping our clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com
