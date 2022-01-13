HomeLight Announces Red Gerard As Second #PoweredByHomeLight Athlete

Red Gerard, the youngest Olympic gold medalist snowboarder in history, joins World Cup ski racer Paula Moltzan on the #PoweredByHomeLight roster
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
HomeLight, the real estate technology platform transforming the home buying and selling process for top real estate agents and their clients, today announced Red Gerard, the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist in history, is joining the #PoweredbyHomeLight roster of outstanding current and former athletes.
An American snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist, Red joins Paula Moltzan, an American World Cup alpine ski racer, as being #PoweredbyHomeLight. In 2018, Red made history as the youngest snowboarder to win an Olympic gold medal, winning slopestyle at the age of 17. Red's second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen and his win at the Dew Tour have qualified him for a spot on the U.S. Olympic snowboard team, and with that the opportunity to defend his gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
As a part of the invite-only spotlight series, HomeLight's sponsorship empowers current and former athletes to attend and participate in major competitions and events around the world and do what they do best: pursuing their goals of winning and dedicating themselves to the ski and snowboard community.
"This is an incredibly important season in my athletic career, and I wouldn't be where I am today without the support from my team, coaches, family members, and sponsors," said Red Gerard. "Community is everything, which is why I'm grateful to be backed by a company like HomeLight that supports countless communities across the country."
HomeLight is proud to have been supporting the building of world-class teams for years. Since 2019, HomeLight has been the title sponsor of the HomeLight Killington Cup, the widely-anticipated Women's World Cup event on Thanksgiving weekend.
For the 2021-2022 season, in addition to sponsoring individual athletes, HomeLight is furthering its investment in U.S. Ski and Snowboard by sponsoring the HomeLight Foundation Series aimed at creating opportunities for emerging athletes. The HomeLight Foundation Series events include the U.S. leg of the FIS NorAm for both alpine and freestyle skiing, and the HomeLight U.S. Revolution Tour for freeski and snowboard halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air.
"It's no secret that Red has taken the snowboarding world by storm, and his passion and energy is contagious," said John Van Slyke III, Senior Vice President of Growth at HomeLight. "Red's excitement and dedication is what our team at HomeLight loves to see, whether we're at work, partnering with our real estate agents to help people buy or sell homes, or supporting our athletes."
For more information about Red, visit @RedGerard on Instagram.
For more information about HomeLight, visit homelight.com.
