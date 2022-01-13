Total Transportation Chooses Unique Electric Solutions (UES) to Repower Diesel Buses to Battery Electric

Largest provider of ADA compliant transportation in New York City accelerates fleet electrification by retrofitting existing diesel buses with electric drivetrains.
Unique Electric Solutions (UES) announced today that Total Transportation Corp, a provider of transportation services in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has chosen its uniqueEV® battery electric repower solution to convert six (6) of its existing school buses from diesel to electric. The buses will operate in New York City for the Department of Education (DOE).
Repowering is the process of taking existing, in-service gas or diesel powered vehicles and converting – or retrofitting – to clean battery electric. This provides all the benefits of a new electric bus including zero tailpipe emissions, quiet operation, and dramatic reduction in operating costs, without having to buy new vehicles. Repowering to electric is a faster, cheaper and easier way to go electric with commercial trucks and buses.
Augie Vona, CEO of Total Transportation, said "We are committed to doing our part to improve air quality and provide the cleanest, safest transportation possible. Converting our existing buses to electric via uniqueEV® repower allows us achieve our fleet electrification goals more quickly." Total Transportation operates in three states, including New York City which recently passed legislation requiring all school buses to be electric by 2035.
Joe Ambrosio, CEO of Unique Electric Solutions commented "Total Transportation is displaying leadership in its move to zero tailpipe emissions vehicles for the benefit of both passengers and the community. They also recognize the benefits of reducing their fuel and maintenance costs for their business with bus repowers, allowing them to reinvest in further electrification efforts."
The all-electric uniqueEV® repower is designed for school buses from Type A to Type D. Using a high-torque electric motor and modular battery packs, a variety of range requirements can be met at various price points. Both drivers and students are immediately comfortable in the vehicle they already know while enjoying the new clean, quiet ride. The system is available with various HVAC options, and if compatible with all school bus ADA equipment, including wheel chair lifts.
About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)
Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in UPS (United Parcel Service) fleets in New York City and California.
About Total Transportation Corp
Our company philosophy is to provide safe, dependable transportation to the clients we serve, and Total Transportation has been doing just that for over 40 years. Our management team and staff are committed to providing distinctive, tailored service to address the individual needs and requirements of our clients. As the largest provider of ADA compliant transportation in the City of New York, we own and operate a number of transportation companies that hold contracts with various agencies. Total Transportation has a bus for everyone. We also offer bus rentals as the safest and most affordable solution for group transportation. We provide professional transportation for all of your needs including school field trips, sporting activities, corporate events, summer camps and special occasions.
