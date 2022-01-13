Globee® Awards Issues Call for Annual Disruptor Companies, Technologies and Solutions Nominations

Accepting entries from all over the world for the Disruptor Companies Awards

The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting nominations and entries for the Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards from public and privately owned businesses all over the world. Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.

Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving. Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.

To be eligible to participate a business must be a public or privately owned company that's operating for profit and can be located anywhere in the world. Categories are classified under the following groups:



Disruptor Products, Solutions, and Innovations Categories Group

Disruptor Company Categories Group

Disruptor Individual of the Year Categories Group

Disruptor Department and Team of the Year Categories Group

Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience. Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results.

Learn more about the 2022 Disruptor Company Awards and how to apply here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/judges/

