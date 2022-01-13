UncommonX Wins Security Today's CyberSecured 2021 Award

Latest Accolade Recognizes UncommonX's BOSS Intelligent Security Platform for Outstanding Product Development in Cybersecurity Sector
CHICAGO (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Continuing its streak of industry accolades, UncommonX, a SaaS-based cybersecurity managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced its Business Operations Security Suite (BOSS) has been named a winner of Security Today's CyberSecured 2021 MSSP Award. The achievement was earned for the outstanding product development achievement of tech solutions transforming the cybersecurity space.
"Today's constant influx of cyber threats demand a comprehensive platform tailored to meet an organization's unique and ever-evolving security needs, and that's why we developed the BOSS platform," said John Morris, CEO, UncommonX. "It is an honor to be recognized for the incredible innovations from our team of dedicated cybersecurity development professionals."
The BOSS threat management and intelligence platform provides midsize organizations with enterprise-class cybersecurity protection based on its adaptive technology that integrates seamlessly into an organization's infrastructure and processes to help identify, prioritize and manage ongoing internal and external security risks. The platform provides a 24/7 holistic view into an organization's entire digital environment through clear contextual and situational awareness to yield accelerated outcomes that safeguard against ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks.
Launched in 2020 by 1105 Media's security group to recognize leading product and service providers in the cybersecurity sector, Security Today's CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity.
"As we near the end of 2021, it is always a pleasure to evaluate the IT security solutions entered in our product awards contest," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor-in-chief of Security Today magazine and CyberSecured eNews. "The IT security products we see today are the guardians of digital networks. I am amazed at the brilliance, integrity and thoughtfulness each solution brings to the end user. With so many networking issues announced every day, the demand for robust security is absolutely paramount."
About 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, CyberSecured, Campus Security & Life Safety, campuslifesecurity.com, and GovSec. The brands' print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision-makers.
About UncommonX
UncommonX offers unmatched enterprise-class cybersecurity protection as a managed detection and response (MDR) provider by combining adaptive threat and intelligence software with 24/7 industry experts, making it easy to constantly both map and fix root causes of security vulnerabilities. Taking a market-first inside-out approach to ongoing digital security risks through unique curated threat feeds and automated analytics, the UncommonX BOSS intelligent security platform provides clear contextual awareness to yield accelerated outcomes to mitigate and guard against threats. Recognizing the importance in addressing a gap in protecting mid-size organizations from cybersecurity threats, UncommonX's mission is to protect vulnerable organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, UncommonX is a privately-held company. For more information visit http://www.uncommonx.com.
