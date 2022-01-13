Faye is Awarded a Place on Bob Scott's VAR Stars List for 2021

Faye is recognized as a VAR Star by Bob Scott for growth, leadership, recognition, and innovation in the industry.

Faye, a global technology consulting and software company, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2021, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on the principle of quality, not revenue. Growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation determine who will be recognized. The full list is available for download here.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

"We're very proud to be selected as a member of the VAR Stars for 2021," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Being on a VAR list is a testament to our people and their commitment to innovating and consistently meeting our mission – to make the best software in the world even better. We are honored to be recognized and congratulate all the others that have also achieved this honor."

The financial software industry is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment. Faye focuses on solutions that provide automation, integration and data beyond the accounting department. Faye's ERP, CX and CRM software solutions and integrations create 360-views of customer interactions to the entire organization.

Learn more about Faye's Software Integration Products here.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.

An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.

Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.

As the Zendesk Development partner of the year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by hundreds of thousands of users every day.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott's Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

