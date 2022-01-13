The Latest 2022 Ford Explorer SUV is Available Now at Bickford Ford

Customers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Ford Explorer can now do so at the Bickford Ford dealership.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Customers who cherish powerful and massively capable SUVs can now purchase such a vehicle in Snohomish. The all-new 2022 Ford Explorer is now available at the Bickford Ford dealership. With a rugged exterior build and impressive interior design, the SUV comes with a host of advanced technology and safety features. These invariably help drivers stay safe, connected and entertained on all their drives.
Interested customers are encouraged to visit the dealership, where they can discover the 2022 Ford Explorer SUV across all its trim levels. This seven-seater vehicle offers an impressive fuel mileage efficiency of 20 mpg and 28 mpg on city roads and highways, respectively. Drivers can test drive this SUV at the dealership prior to purchase. For more information on this power-packed SUV, please contact the sales team at the dealership.
Please visit the bickford.net website to learn more about the expert services and numerous vehicle deals available at the dealership. For more information on this 2022 Ford Explorer, kindly visit the dealership sales team at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290 or contact them by phone at 866-489-3673.
