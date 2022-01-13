Nexkey develops new mobile access control technology for retailers to optimize store operations and improve the customer shopping experience

Spikes in curbside pickups, theft, and the need for faster shopping experiences led Nexkey to expand their mobile access control platform to fit the needs of any retail environment to give retailers the control, flexibility, and data to optimize their store for both employees and consumers.

Nexkey, a leading innovator in cloud-based mobile access control, developed new technology for retailers to simplify store operations and management after an increased need for curbside pickups, loss prevention, and overall better consumer experience to battle online shopping. Nexkey has developed new lock compatibility for the Nexkey Core to replace every lock and key in the store with the smartphone, most notably retail cabinets. Nexkey also expanded its Dashboard to deliver never before data covering store occupancy and department activity.

By eliminating keys with an app, this new technology from Nexkey helps shorten the checkout process by minimizing time consumers wait for locked merchandise, prevent theft and asset loss with key logs, and can improve and speed up online shopping by granting third party online order pickers access to merchandise cabinets.

"For the past 3 years, we have helped over 800 businesses simplify access and streamline operations to their commercial buildings. After receiving a lot of interest from leading, nationwide retailers, we've re-designed Nexkey to fit the needs of any retail environment to create a seamless experience for both employees and consumers," says Nexkey's CEO Eric Trabold. "For the first time, access can be granted to every employee for every lock imaginable which gives retailers the necessary data, highest security, and fastest shopping experience possible to successfully operate a store."

Nexkey Core, which turns any mechanical lock smart in minutes, now supports popular retail lock types including but not limited to plunger-, ratchet, and cam- locks. Because of Nexkey's easy installation, hundreds of mechanical locks can be converted to mobile credentialed and cloud connected locks in a matter of hours. Retailers can remotely manage thousands of keys around the store on one unified platform - storefront doors, employee doors, display or retail cabinets, padlocks and more.

Retail associates and online order pickers have access to help customers and complete orders faster rather than waiting for a manager with the keys, improving the overall customer experience. Every access event is tracked in the app and records who opened what and when, minimizing theft and giving valuable insights into consumer engagement. Thousands of metal keys that weren't possible to create and manage before, can now instantly be issued or revoked digitally.

With Nexkey's improved Dashboard, retailers can now gain valuable insights from visual data around occupancy, usage, flow of people, and activity throughout the store. This data can aid store managers to make informed decisions around staffing, product placement, workflows and more.

