RCH Hires Talent Development Manager to Lead Growth Effort in 2022

Carolyn Robertson will oversee all Talent Development and HR functions for RCH Solutions.

RCH Solutions (RCH), a global provider of computational science expertise for Life Sciences and Healthcare firms of all sizes, announces the hiring of Carolyn Robertson as Talent Development Manager for the company. This move highlights the company's commitment to building a world-class support team for research organizations and providing unique scientific and technical computing services to its expanding customer base.

In her role, Robertson will oversee the development and advancement of the RCH team to ensure their skills reflect the cutting edge of Bio-IT innovation and execution. In addition, she will be responsible for recruiting and hiring new scientific computing experts—including engineers with advanced skills in cloud computing, HPC, research application, and instrumentation support, among other disciplines—as well as bench and data scientists to help RCH meet growing demand from its expanding customer base.

Last year alone, RCH Solutions increased the size of its team by 30% and starts 2022 already with a number of open positions across various roles and responsibilities.

"Our team has experienced transformational growth over the past year, expanding to a new office location and adding new hires faster than ever before," said Michael Riener, CEO of RCH Solutions. "Carolyn will play an instrumental role in supporting our customers and ensuring the cultivation of world-class talent throughout the next year and beyond."

Part of this new director-level position also includes partnering directly with hiring managers at some of RCH's largest customers. This ensures their specific needs are being met by the candidates RCH Solutions recommends. In addition to her focus on expanding the team, Robertson will also be charged with implementing a range of career development programs intended to help RCH's engineers at all levels further hone essential skills and earn certifications necessary to support the highly specialized scientific computing needs of RCH customers.

"Developing strong relationships is the foundation of everything I do, both professionally and personally," said Robertson. "I believe the success of an organization begins with cultivating a positive company culture that enhances the talent, diversity, and happiness, and the foundation starts with the people."

Apply for open positions with this fast-growing scientific computing partner on the company's LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rch-solutions/jobs/

About RCH Solutions

RCH Solutions (RCH) is a global provider of Bio-IT expertise, helping Life Sciences and Healthcare companies of all sizes clear the path to discovery. For four decades, RCH has provided focused experience and unmatched specialization in designing and deploying cross-functional IT strategies, supporting R&D infrastructure, and offering workflow best practices that solve enterprise and scientific computing challenges. Learn more about RCH Solutions at http://www.rchsolutions.com.

