Anova Awarded "Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year" by IoT Breakthrough

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has selected Anova, the trusted innovator and leader in remote tank telemetry, as winner of the "Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Anova connects the industrial world by digitizing the supply chains of the manufacturers and distributors of industrial gases, chemicals, LPG, fuels, lubricants, and other products. The Company's cloud-native solutions are used in over 80 countries around the world, providing insight and business intelligence on close to a million industrial assets. The company's 2000+ clients run the gamut from small, regional businesses to the world's largest industrial gases, chemicals, and LPG manufacturers and distributors.

As a remote tank telemetry solution company, Anova sets a new standard in innovation and the invention of real-data, performance-pivoting insight. Transformative analytics with the Anova Transform™ product are layered over Anova's pioneering tank monitoring foundation. These offer customers easy, on-demand access to deep insight derived from their actual historical delivery data. Anova's ability to compare actual performance by district helps clients identify and apply best practices across all districts.

"Our customers are thriving during increasingly challenging supply chain complexities by capturing unparalleled delivery insights and turning it into transferable, digital business intelligence. The changes highlighted by our solutions result in real improved delivery performance, increasing service quality, improved customer loyalty, substantial emissions reductions, and tangible business savings," said Chet Reshamwala, CEO of Anova. "We're no longer imagining – but realizing a connected, industrial world where smart solutions serve us all in living better, safer, easier lives. Thank you for this truly special award recognizing the great work of every one of our Anova colleagues, partners and customers. It's humbling to be recognized alongside the best and most innovative companies around the world. This acknowledgment will continue to power Anova's mission forward."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"Every day there's another news story highlighting supply chain shortages and their impact across different industrial sectors and in industrial gases, the supply chains are particularly complex," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "IIoT, can provide complete end-to-end visibility that can reduce delays, and match supply with demand while accelerating economic growth – and Anova is a pioneering innovator in this space. We are thrilled to name Anova as our ‘Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year' as Anova solutions help customers deliver more product with fewer miles, driving increased productivity and profitability. Not only is that better for business, it is also better for consumers, and for our planet."

Anova is also uniquely able to compare company performance against actual industry peer group benchmarks. Anova Transform analytics deliver deep insight into truck utilization, highlighting potential optimizations across the fleet. Anova is also accelerating supply chain digitization with the ability to pinpoint the locations where adding a tank monitor will drive the highest ROI.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Anova

Anova is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment. Anova cloud-native solutions are used in over 80 countries around the world, providing insight on close to a million industrial assets, and support in 12 languages. The company's 2,000+ clients run the gamut from small, regional businesses to the world's largest industrial gases, chemicals, and LPG manufacturers and distributors. The company remotely monitors a variety of industrial cryogenic gases, such as liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen and helium, as well as LPG/Propane, LNG, chemicals, fuels, lubricants, water, and wastewater. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and a global network of representatives, Anova is connecting the industrial world – for better.

For more information, visit https://www.anova.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/anova_awarded_industrial_iot_innovator_of_the_year_by_iot_breakthrough/prweb18425416.htm