Solas Energy® Consulting Achieves Zero Emissions from 2019 through 2021

Solas Energy Consulting Inc., a provider of comprehensive energy solutions, today announced that all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions created through its operations from 2019 through 2021 have been offset with Gold Standard Certified Emission Reductions, through Less, a Bullfrog Power company.

The carbon offsets are part of Solas Energy Consulting's commitment to achieving net zero emissions for its operations. Solas Energy Consulting quantified its operational Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to determine the offsets. The resulting 326.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalent offsets are equivalent to the GHG emissions created by driving 820,810 miles in an average passenger vehicle.

"I am delighted to announce that these offsets bring Solas Energy Consulting to our corporate goal of net zero emissions for our US and Canadian operations for 2019 through 2021," noted Paula McGarrigle, Co-founder and Managing Director of Calgary-based Solas Energy Consulting Inc. "Leveraging our extensive experience in quantifying and advising clients on GHG emissions and sustainability programs help us understand areas where we can make improvements in our own business operations."

Evelyn Carpenter, Co-founder and President of Fort Collins-based Solas Energy Consulting Inc. added, "We are pleased to have offset our GHG emissions for the past three years and are working to identify opportunities to further decarbonize our operations. Because vehicles for on-site construction management activities are the greatest contributor to GHG emissions for our US operations, we are evaluating transitioning our current truck fleet to electric and/or hybrid vehicles to further reduce our carbon footprint."

In addition to reducing its carbon footprint, Solas Energy Consulting's environmental initiatives include engaging with businesses, communities, indigenous groups, and governments to identify and help manage environmental impacts. The company also contributes to the development of educational programs on climate change management and sustainability. Read more about Solas Energy Consulting's commitment to the environment in the company's 2021 ESG Report.

About Solas Energy Consulting

Solas Energy Consulting provides comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans development and management of utility and commercial projects involving wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, energy storage, grid modernization, and electric vehicles (EV). With over 20 years of experience in project development, construction management, and climate change advisory, Solas Energy provides its clients with the depth and perspective required to navigate the complex issues associated with renewable energy project development and climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found on Solas Energy Consulting's website or their LinkedIn page.

