Solas Energy® Consulting Achieves Zero Emissions from 2019 through 2021

Solas Energy Consulting, a provider of comprehensive energy solutions, today announced that all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions created through its operations from 2019 through 2021 have been offset with Gold Standard Certified Emission Reductions. The carbon offsets are part of Solas Energy Consulting's commitment to achieving net zero emissions for its operations. The 326.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalent offsets are equivalent to the GHG emissions created by driving 820,810 miles in an average passenger vehicle.
CALGARY, Alberta and FORT COLLINS, Colo. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Solas Energy Consulting Inc., a provider of comprehensive energy solutions, today announced that all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions created through its operations from 2019 through 2021 have been offset with Gold Standard Certified Emission Reductions, through Less, a Bullfrog Power company.
The carbon offsets are part of Solas Energy Consulting's commitment to achieving net zero emissions for its operations. Solas Energy Consulting quantified its operational Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to determine the offsets. The resulting 326.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalent offsets are equivalent to the GHG emissions created by driving 820,810 miles in an average passenger vehicle.
"I am delighted to announce that these offsets bring Solas Energy Consulting to our corporate goal of net zero emissions for our US and Canadian operations for 2019 through 2021," noted Paula McGarrigle, Co-founder and Managing Director of Calgary-based Solas Energy Consulting Inc. "Leveraging our extensive experience in quantifying and advising clients on GHG emissions and sustainability programs help us understand areas where we can make improvements in our own business operations."
Evelyn Carpenter, Co-founder and President of Fort Collins-based Solas Energy Consulting Inc. added, "We are pleased to have offset our GHG emissions for the past three years and are working to identify opportunities to further decarbonize our operations. Because vehicles for on-site construction management activities are the greatest contributor to GHG emissions for our US operations, we are evaluating transitioning our current truck fleet to electric and/or hybrid vehicles to further reduce our carbon footprint."
In addition to reducing its carbon footprint, Solas Energy Consulting's environmental initiatives include engaging with businesses, communities, indigenous groups, and governments to identify and help manage environmental impacts. The company also contributes to the development of educational programs on climate change management and sustainability. Read more about Solas Energy Consulting's commitment to the environment in the company's 2021 ESG Report.
About Solas Energy Consulting
Solas Energy Consulting provides comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans development and management of utility and commercial projects involving wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, energy storage, grid modernization, and electric vehicles (EV). With over 20 years of experience in project development, construction management, and climate change advisory, Solas Energy provides its clients with the depth and perspective required to navigate the complex issues associated with renewable energy project development and climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found on Solas Energy Consulting's website or their LinkedIn page.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/solas_energy_consulting_achieves_zero_emissions_from_2019_through_2021/prweb18431903.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.