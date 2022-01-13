Danielle Berg Named President and Chief Experience Officer at MGO

Industry leader known for differentiating services and building firm cultures will accelerate MGO's national expansion

MGO today announced that it has named accounting industry veteran Danielle Berg as its president and chief experience officer. Berg joins the firm as a partner with comprehensive responsibility for all aspects of the client and talent experience. Berg joins the firm from Aprio, LLP, where she led their transformative rebranding and growth, first as chief marketing officer and then as chief growth officer.

Chief experience officers, or CXOs, are a quickly growing area of leadership in executive suites across industries, though rare in professional services firms where experiences must be the primary differentiator. According to Kevin O'Connell, chief executive officer and managing partner at MGO, "We are inspired by vision and talent, and Danielle Berg brings an abundance of both to MGO. She has deep expertise in differentiating services firms like ours through the experiences we provide, and we are thrilled to have her join our leadership team. When creating her position, we were very clear about the strategic importance of Danielle's leadership."

"A lot of firms talk about the future. MGO is already there and winning it," said Berg. "I felt a natural and powerful alignment with the firm's progressive views and practices. What defines business leadership tomorrow will not be the same as today. MGO is leading edge, and I'm honored to be part of taking it to the next level," she said.

MGO is one of the fastest growing accounting and business advisory firms in the nation, and it is known for its progressive approach to client service, talent development, and business vision. The firm is a recognized leader in culture-shaping categories such as cannabis, media & entertainment, and environmental sustainability.

Berg's leadership at MGO will include all areas that differentiate how the firm identifies, earns, develops, and retains clients and talent alike. "Being great at the fundamentals is a given now," Berg said. "The intangibles, the experiences, are what matter going forward. It's no longer just what we do, but how we do it that earns loyalty from all involved. And that means lasting relationships that help accelerate growth."

Additionally, Berg will be responsible for leading strategic growth, along with O'Connell, which includes the expansion of MGO's footprint both nationally and internationally. "Developing growth-centric cultures and effectively merging talented teams together is fundamental to Danielle's approach and success, and we welcome her expertise as we grow," said O'Connell.

Berg will also be responsible for opening the firm's southeastern regional headquarters, serving the Atlanta market and beyond. "Talent acquisition in the Atlanta area is a top priority," she said. "The city is a booming media and entertainment capital now, and Georgia is open for business on the cannabis front. MGO will lead the southeast in these areas."

About MGO

As one of the fastest growing professional services firms in the country, MGO combines deep industry expertise with proven advisory and accounting solutions that deliver results. Our clients range from global technology and life science leaders to public companies and innovative start-ups – from the largest government entities in the country, to the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting, and the firm was awarded the ‘Best of Accounting' designation in client satisfaction by the independent research firm.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/danielle_berg_named_president_and_chief_experience_officer_at_mgo/prweb18434743.htm